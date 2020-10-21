MOUNT VERNON — Two Immaculate Conception Regional School teachers have each been awarded a William Dahlgren Award for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.
Kindergarten teacher Colleen Wade and seventh grade teacher Sarah Rutherford were honored for their dedication to teaching, specifically in the STEM fields.
The awards are presented annually by the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE) Foundation. In Skagit County, the award is sponsored by Janicki Industries.
“Teaching the STEM topics brings value at all levels of education," Janicki Industries President John Janicki said in a news release from the company. "Living in today’s age of change requires continuous growth developing and learning."
It is the fourth time the award has been presented in Skagit County, and the first time it hasn't been presented to high school teachers.
"Teaching to elementary age kids lays down a foundation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math," Janicki said. "It fosters a lifelong love of learning on technical topics. Starting young initiates this momentum towards a lifetime of learning."
Wade, who has taught at the school for 20 years, has been using technology with her students for a decade and secured a donation to bring iPads into her classroom, Immaculate Conception Regional School Principal Gwen Rodrigues said in a news release from the school.
Those iPads are used to enrich the learning of the young students in many subjects, including math, Rodrigues said.
"Colleen is kind and patient with her kindergarten class," the release states. "She is also very organized and detailed. She runs a tight ship in the (class) and transitions the students to a full day academic setting through her consistent routine and clear objectives to her students."
Rutherford, who has taught at the school for 14 years, has devised innovative ways to get her students to learn about history, engineering, architecture and geology, including allowing them to plan their own three-day, statewide field trip.
"The idea is to give the students firsthand knowledge about the wonderful state history here in Washington as well as the many different engineering projects we have here,” Rodrigues said.
Wade and Rutherford will each receive $500 from the SAMPE Foundation.
