MOUNT VERNON — A 16-year-old Skagit County boy arrested last week in connection with an October shooting at a party in Burlington has been charged as an adult.
Luis Eduardo Martinez has been charged in Skagit County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for the Oct. 25 shooting in the 1200 block of East Rio Vista Avenue that left three teens wounded.
According to state law, 16- or 17-year-olds charged with qualifying violent offenses, including first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, are automatically charged as adults.
The Skagit Valley Herald does not name juveniles charged with crimes, but has chosen to do so because Martinez has been charged as an adult.
According to court records, Martinez had attempted to enter the party where about 100 people — including many under the age of 21 — were drinking.
Martinez and others were denied entry, records state, at which point Martinez allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it.
He was arrested Nov. 23 and booked into the Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center.
Martinez has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $150,000 bail.
