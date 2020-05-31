The inaugural “Skagit’s Got Talent” contest brought together musicians, singers, dancers and actors in an online format complete with an audience and a team of five judges.
The winner — Burlington-Edison High School senior Emma Burns — was crowned after two live performances using Zoom video conferencing.
“It was such a surprise!” Burns told the Skagit Valley Herald. “There were so many talented people performing both nights, I thought it could’ve gone to anyone.”
The contest had 10 entries.
In the semifinals, Burns sang Carole King’s “It’s Too Late” while playing the ukulele. In the finals, she sang Elton John’s “Your Song” while playing the piano.
“You did a great job interpreting the music,” chief judge David Bricka said after Burns’ final performance. “It’s really powerful.”
Other judges said they were impressed with Burns’ “pitch perfect” vocals and the emotion she showed while performing.
“Your facial expressions are amazing while you’re playing ... showing your vulnerability,” said the youngest coach, 15-year-old local theater performer Brayden Bowman.
With Burns and several other contestants, the judges said they saw improved confidence throughout the event. Their remote “stage presence” grew with each performance.
“All the contestants were way more comfortable tonight, and it definitely showed with you,” judge Germaine Kornegay — a Sedro-Woolley City Council member, business owner and area performer — said after Burns’ final song.
Skagit’s Got Talent was sponsored and organized by Skagit Media Marketing.
Owner Rebecca Murray said she wanted to create an outlet for local performing artists after seeing venues close, and plays and concerts scratched off calendars in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was saddened by all the shows that were canceled because of COVID-19 and wanted to create a way for people to connect in a virtual format while sharing their talents and gifts,” Murray said.
Students including Burns had spring plays, talent shows and concerts canceled amid the pandemic.
“I was very thankful that Skagit’s Got Talent happened when it did,” Burns said. “With COVID uprooting these last few months of my last year of high school, it took away many of our high school’s performance opportunities, so it was exciting to win something that made up for all of those.”
While the number of contestants was small for the first-time event, Murray said at least 200 viewers tuned in. In lieu of clapping, some viewers typed words of encouragement and congratulations into the chat section of Zoom.
The performers included a family with five children ages 6 to 15, a 9-year-old dancer with dreams of someday teaching dance to others, a 16-year-old singer-songwriter-guitar player, and a Skagit Valley College student planning to teach elementary school unless a chance to perform on Broadway arises.
They sang in their bedrooms, danced in their living rooms and serenaded the Zoom crowd from their basements.
“I hope this was fun and it brought you some light and levity to these trying times. That’s really kind of our goal for this, to not only showcase the talent but to have some fun while we’re all at home,” Skagit’s Got Talent host Kristen Keltz said.
Burns, as well as the second- and third-place finishers, were awarded hoodies with the Skagit’s Got Talent logo of a neon pink tulip. Mount Vernon company Mister T’s Trophies and Embroidery donated the awards.
While the format may change to hopefully involve in-person performances postpandemic, Murray said she’d like to continue Skagit’s Got Talent annually.
“I think a talent show might be a great thing to do every year in April during the Tulip Festival. I’d love to do it live at the Lincoln Theatre,” she said.
After seeing performers do the splits and back bends, belt out Beyoncé, and share deeply personal lyrics, the judges and host said there’s ample local talent to showcase.
“There’s no doubt that we’ve got some amazing talent in Skagit Valley,” Keltz said.
For more: skagitsgottalent.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.