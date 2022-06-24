Compass Health

The Compass Health telehealth station is at the East County Resource Center in Concrete.

CONCRETE — Some residents in east Skagit County now have an easier way to access mental health services, thanks to a partnership between two nonprofits.

Compass Health and Community Action of Skagit County have set up computer stations in Concrete for those on Medicaid to attend online appointments for therapy, case management and psychiatric evaluation. 

“We are grateful to Community Action ... for partnering with us to make such a convenient location available so that we can meet clients where they are,” Judy Heinemann, Compass Health director of Skagit, Island, and San Juan County Outpatient Services said in a news release. “Through this telehealth station, we are able to provide a physical location that is practical and accessible for residents of Concrete and nearby rural areas to receive ongoing care.”  

The telehealth station is at Community Action's East Skagit County Resource Center, 45770 Main St.

Compass Health's nearest clinic to the telehealth station is in Mount Vernon.

According to the release, planning for the Concrete telehealth station began in fall 2021 when a community member contacted Compass Health to discuss ways in which the county could increase access to mental health services.

To accomplish this, Compass Health connected with the Community Action to identify a permanent location for the station. The service was officially made available in February.

Those interested in services can call Compass Health at 360-419-3500.

 

