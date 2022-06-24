...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM
PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to
upper 80s on Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday and Monday.
Overnight low temperatures will likely only cool into the low
60s for many locations Saturday night and again Sunday night.
This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness..
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat- related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high-
water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late
snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area
waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening
hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating
near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
The Compass Health telehealth station is at the East County Resource Center in Concrete.
CONCRETE — Some residents in east Skagit County now have an easier way to access mental health services, thanks to a partnership between two nonprofits.
Compass Health and Community Action of Skagit County have set up computer stations in Concrete for those on Medicaid to attend online appointments for therapy, case management and psychiatric evaluation.
“We are grateful to Community Action ... for partnering with us to make such a convenient location available so that we can meet clients where they are,” Judy Heinemann, Compass Health director of Skagit, Island, and San Juan County Outpatient Services said in a news release. “Through this telehealth station, we are able to provide a physical location that is practical and accessible for residents of Concrete and nearby rural areas to receive ongoing care.”
The telehealth station is at Community Action's East Skagit County Resource Center, 45770 Main St.
Compass Health's nearest clinic to the telehealth station is in Mount Vernon.
According to the release, planning for the Concrete telehealth station began in fall 2021 when a community member contacted Compass Health to discuss ways in which the county could increase access to mental health services.
To accomplish this, Compass Health connected with the Community Action to identify a permanent location for the station. The service was officially made available in February.
Those interested in services can call Compass Health at 360-419-3500.
