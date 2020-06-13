HAMILTON — Conflict over staff changes and spending under the leadership of Hamilton Mayor Carla Vandiver took center stage this week during an online Town Council meeting.
Two of four council members present refused to approve payments for unauthorized work, including a $137,400 project. Former town clerk Beth Easterday, who was fired in April without explanation to Easterday or anyone else, logged in to the public Zoom video conference on Tuesday under the name “Clerk that was illegally fired.”
“There are procedures ... The ‘good old boy’ system doesn’t exist anymore,” council member Travis Patrick said during the June 9 meeting of Vandiver’s behavior.
In response to the issues raised, Vandiver said during the meeting she believes she is acting within her authority.
The main issues of concern are that Vandiver, who took office in January, has made payroll and project decisions without consulting the Town Council, including hiring local individuals in April to paint the outside of Town Hall during COVID-19 closures.
“I feel like we just have to keep saying ‘Hey, you can’t do that,’” council member Lisa Johnson told the Skagit Valley Herald of Vandiver’s actions.
Some council members said Vandiver doesn’t respond to their emails or phone calls when they raise questions or concerns, and is evasive during meetings.
“She shuts us down because it’s not what she wants to hear,” Johnson told the Skagit Valley Herald.
During the June 9 meeting, council member Dean Vandiver, who is the mayor’s longtime partner and was appointed to the council early in her tenure as mayor, called the Town Hall painting job a “miscommunication.”
He said he bought the supplies for the job and was reimbursed by the town, all of which the mayor said she believed she was allowed to do.
“The paint was dried and falling off and in need of repainting,” Carla Vandiver told the Herald. “The paint was a little over $1,000, and then we hired a few people to pressure wash and paint. It’s not no big, elaborate amount.”
According to the town Check Register viewed by the Herald, several purchases made between March 20 and April 22 specifically for painting supplies and equipment totaled $4,225.51. An additional $5,267.66 for labor was paid in April for three individuals hired without council approval.
Patrick and Johnson said during the meeting that they would not sign checks for those expenses. They also raised concerns about an emergency repair project Vandiver approved in January.
During a big rainstorm, a road in the north part of town was damaged, and a water line running beneath it began leaking.
“The road started sloughing, and it was jeopardizing the water main,” Vandiver told the Herald.
She said her first thought was to contact the nearby company with a lot at stake if the local water supply failed — Janicki Logging Co. — and find out if they could help with emergency repairs.
“It was an emergency. It had to get fixed right away,” Vandiver said.
The Town Council wasn’t informed of options to resolve the issue, and repairs weren’t sent to bid.
According to state law, bidding is required for public works projects exceeding $75,000, but emergency work is exempt. Still, council members are unhappy they weren’t given a say in the decision that resulted in a major expense for the town.
“Now the town has been hit by a $137,000 bill for something that was not approved by council,” Patrick told the Herald.
Vandiver has several times since told the council that FEMA will reimburse the town, but has provided no proof of any such agreement with the federal agency. For that reason, the council declined to authorize Vandiver to begin making payments to Janicki Logging Co.
“I would have no problem approving it if I knew FEMA was going to back it up, because we don’t have that kind of money,” Johnson said. “I think we should table it until we have something from FEMA in black and white.”
Patrick told the Herald the conflicts arising with Vandiver have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has required that meetings be conducted through Zoom instead of in person at Town Hall. Such meetings have limited public access.
“Some people in town are demanding answers,” Patrick said.
He and Johnson stand with them.
“There are some big red flags we want to publicly address,” Patrick said. “The mayor has kind of gone rogue and never sought approval from the council; the Janicki water main fix, the Town Hall painting — none of those things were approved.”
Council members say they have been kept in the dark as to the reasoning for Easterday’s firing, as well, and Easterday told the Herald that she has gotten no clarification from Vandiver, either.
“She refuses to tell me why I’m fired or meet with me,” Easterday said.
A text message from Vandiver to Easterday reads: “Due to several events brought to my attention ... as well as the way you have been talking to me, your boss ... As of this notice you are no longer an employee of the town of Hamilton.” A photo of the message was provided to the Herald.
Vandiver declined to comment on a personnel issue and said she has not discussed the firing with Easterday or anyone else.
According to state law, town staff hold their positions at the pleasure of the mayor.
