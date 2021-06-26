SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace is back.
After being only a virtual event in 2020 because of COVID-19, the 44th edition of the 5.17-mile run and 2-mile run/walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. July 4 with the customary bang from a black powder rifle.
To register or download an entry form, visit sedrowoolleyfootrace.com.
Race directors Brock Stiles, Kyle Rutherford and Rutherford's daughter Anna have been hastily putting together an event that will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, and have been instituting a chip timing system.
Those participating are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance both and after the race. There will also be a staggered start.
"We are going to try and keep runners separated as much as possible," Kyle Rutherford said. "Probably something like a gap of 15 seconds between groups of runners. We will adjust that if needed."
Early registration runs until July 2. Check-in and day-of registration is 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. in the Sedro-Woolley High School gym.
Early registration fees are $25 with a race T-shirt and $20 without. After July 2, registration is $25 without T-shirt. T-shirts will be available for $10 on race day while supplies last.
Those age 14 and under and 70 and over can run or walk for free, but must register and have a race number.
Stiles added the chip timing system is a major upgrade.
"It's going to work really well," he said. "It's going to allow us to keep people more separated and it's just going to be so much smoother. It's really slick when it comes to getting people in and out of the finish line area. It's going to be a nice addition."
Anna Rutherford said serving as a race director has been a learning experience, and putting on a footrace is no easy task.
"I have learned a lot," she said. "Lots of last minute things like ordering ribbons ... us Rutherford children really do all the work and dad gets all the credit."
Proceeds from the event go to Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club scholarships.
"Even more than that, it's meant to be a fun event for the community," Stiles said. "We are hoping for a nice turnout."
