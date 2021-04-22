BURLINGTON — The Gurney Tourney basketball tournament has been canceled for a second consecutive year because of COVID-19.
Organizers plan to bring back the tournament on July 23, 2022 at Maiben Park in Burlington.
The 3-on-3 tournament — usually held the fourth Saturday in July — is played in memory of Brian Gurney, a Burlington-Edison High School graduate and Washington State University student who died in 2016 as a result of injuries sustained in a fall in 2014.
"We are looking forward to an in-person event for 2022," tournament committee member David Bricka said. "The committee recently met via ZOOM and made the decision to raise funds for The Brian Gurney Memorial Scholarship online, rather than in person for one more year as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Proceeds from the tournament fund a scholarship for a Burlington-Edison senior through the Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation.
Kennedy Anderson received the 2020 Gurney Scholarship and is currently a freshman at Washington State.
Visit thegurneytourney.com for details on how to support the scholarship program.
