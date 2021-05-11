With fishing season in full swing and several hundred lowland lakes throughout the state primed for anglers, now is the time to get outside and make a few casts.
Anglers could even win a prize as the state Department of Fish & Wildlife lowland lakes trout derby continues through Oct. 31.
Thousands of dollars in prizes are available to anglers in the form of tagged fish stocked in lakes throughout the state.
Only a valid license is required to take part in the derby.
For a list of participating lakes — including Lake Erie, Lake McMurray and Sixteen Lake — as well as all the details on how to claim a prize if a tagged fish is caught, go to wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/contests/trout-derby.
May provides good fishing opportunities for smallmouth and largemouth bass in several local lakes as their waters warm and adult fish prepare to spawn.
Bass can be located around grass lines, docks, pilings and rock piles.
On larger lakes, look for shallow shorelines with a southern exposure that allows water to warm quicker than the main part of the lake.
There are also hunting opportunities available, or on the way.
The spring wild turkey season runs through May 31, and hunters have through May 26 to submit applications for the fall deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep and turkey seasons.
And with more people getting out into nature, individuals may inadvertently have a too-close-for-comfort encounter with potentially dangerous wildlife, such as bears, coyotes, or cougars.
Conflicts can be prevented by being alert and aware of surroundings and taking precautions when hiking, picnicking or camping.
Most wild animals want to avoid people, so make noise to alert animals to your presence and make sure to keep a clean picnic spot since food smells attract animals, especially bears.
Also, this is a busy month for the birth of baby animals. Those who encounter fawns, baby birds, or other young animals are asked to leave them alone even if they appear to be orphaned or abandoned. Most animals have a parent foraging or hunting nearby.
