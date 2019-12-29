featured top story The Year in Photos Charles Biles Charles Biles Author email Dec 29, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Ava Carvalho, 4, persuades her toad to jump as younger sister Gwen, 3, peeks over her shoulder on Sept. 21 during the Skagit Valley Pumpkin Festival at Christianson’s Nursery near Mount Vernon. Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald Young Swinish Tribal members dance around the newly refurbished totem pole on Sept. 11 while young men from the tribe sing beneath the pole at La Conner Elementary School. Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald Brendan Davies, 12, of Mount Vernon does a back flip on the bungy ride at the Anacortes Waterfront Festival in June. Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald Rafael Santiago (right) monitors the progress of the tulip planter on Oct. 1 as crews work to plant bulbs at Tulip Town near Mount Vernon. Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald Workers from Skagit Valley Farm harvest potatoes on Sept. 6 on a dusty field off of Cook Road near Sedro-Woolley. Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald Mount Vernon's Carlos Garcia (3) hauls in a pass early in the first quarter Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 for a large gain against Burlington-Edison in Burlington. Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald Burlington-Edison goalkeeper Emma Fleury dives for a shot on goal Sept. 14 against Blaine in Burlington. Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald Students file past the eagle relief sculpture on Oct. 10 in the main office at Evergreen Elementary School in Sedro-Woolley. Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald Big Lake Elementary sixth-grader Alex Cookson gets an assist from Fire Chief Brett Berg on Oct. 10 during a hands-on fire extinguisher use class for Fire Safety Week at the station in Big Lake. Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Volunteers document area birds in annual count Posted: 8 a.m. Dock damage puts Guemes Island Ferry out of service Posted: Dec. 28, 2019 Burlington man dies in collision with train Posted: Dec. 28, 2019 Religion in the area Posted: Dec. 28, 2019 Skagit Transit increasing pass prices Posted: Dec. 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles Biles Author email Follow Charles Biles Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load commentsComments 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. News Trending Today Burlington man dies in collision with train One killed, one injured in Sedro-Woolley mobile home fire Students revive sewing at Sedro-Woolley High School Businesses prepare for biggest minimum wage bump yet Fugitive Watch Purchase Your Holiday Rewards Card Here Skagit's Best 2019 Is Here! Congrats to Skagit's Best 2019 see all finalists here!
