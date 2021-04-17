Just in time for a sunny Western Washington weekend — and coinciding with the start of National Park Week — the National Park Service announced Friday the release of a mobile app.
The app offers highlights and alerts for 423 parks, monuments and heritage sites throughout the United States, including the North Cascades National Park Service Complex northeast of Skagit County. The app can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.
While the state Department of Transportation hasn't finished clearing snow from Highway 20 through the North Cascades and visitor centers won't open until May, areas of the national park complex west of Diablo are accessible this spring.
Services at the North Cascades complex will be modified for the 2021 season due to continued pandemic concerns.
Complex spokesperson Katy Hooper said the visitor center in Newhalem will open May 23 for five-day weeks, with closures Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and information will be offered outside the building. The Wilderness Information Center in Marblemount will open May 27 and be open seven days a week.
The Golden West Visitor Center in Stehekin and the Upper Goodell Group Campground will remain closed.
Although the North Cascades complex had 183,000 fewer visitors in 2020 than 2019, the summer months had good crowds.
"Visitation did pick up around late June and was very busy through the remainder of the summer," Hooper said.
This year, the new app can help visitors plan trips and make the most of them, from selecting hiking trails by length and difficulty to locating restrooms and gas stations. Information including maps can be downloaded within the app for offline use while away from WiFi.
The National Park Service recommends park visitors follow public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic including limiting travel to areas close to home and practicing social distancing. Masks are required on federal public lands.
During National Park Week on April 17-25, the park service is offering online events to showcase a variety of park lands and park programs. To participate, visit nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/national-park-week.htm.
To get the app, visit nps.gov/subjects/digital/nps-apps.htm.
