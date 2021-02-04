ANACORTES — The family of the late Tommy Thompson has sent the city of Anacortes a letter asking it to return to the family what is known as the Tommy Thompson Train by Feb. 28.
The city has invited the Thompson family to participate in the Feb. 22 City Council meeting to discuss the train. Mayor Laurie Gere said the family has agreed.
Gere said she would not speculate on whether the City Council will vote to return the train to the Thompson family.
The Thompson family donated the train to the city in 2012 with the agreement that the city would display the train so that it could be viewed by the public and would be “cared for and safely stored,” according to the Jan. 8 letter sent to the city.
The train is stored in a closed building, out of public view, at The Depot Arts & Community Center. The family also alleges in the letter that the building, called a train barn, is “not strongly secured from the elements or the ongoing risk of vandalism and fire.”
The City Council voted 5-2 on Oct. 26 to reject offers to purchase the train, which operated in Anacortes from 1979-1999. The council directed Gere to return in six months with a plan to display the train so it can be viewed by the public, in keeping with the city’s 2012 agreement with the Thompsons.
But the council’s direction didn’t satisfy Thompson family members who wanted the city to sell the 1902 steam engine and three early 1900s-style passenger cars to train enthusiast Bret Iwan of California.
Iwan proposed operating the train as an amusement ride in the Sacramento-area city of Lincoln. Iwan had offered the city $117,000 for the train. He said at the time that he had not yet secured property or permits for his plan to operate the train.
