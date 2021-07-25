The last remaining structure of the old Avon School west of Mount Vernon has been taken down.
The school’s gymnasium, a barn-looking building that stood since about 1900 at the intersection of Avon-Allen and Bennett roads, had in recent years been used for storage by owner Bill Zoberst. It was also leaning pretty severely.
When Zoberst, whose family lived in what was Avon since the early 20th century, decided to have the gym torn down, he made sure the materials would be repurposed.
“This is truly one of the last vestiges of Avon,” said Zoberst, a Seattle attorney who is moving back into his childhood home after 35 years. “You want that material repurposed however you can. There is really very little of Avon left.”
The barn was taken down by Lauren and Micah Rogers, owners of Deconstruction & Salvage/PNW BarnWood Supply of Bellingham. The materials from the old gym are being put up for sale.
The Rogerses take pride in saving all they can, going as far as to reach out to local museums for identification of historical pieces.
“We really feel we have a responsibility to the community,” Lauren Rogers said. “We are taking down the last building associated with the school. We have had lots of people stop by.”
Lauren and Micah Rogers have been in the business of salvaging and reclaiming barn wood for several years. However, deconstructing a gymnasium with a full basketball court, stage and locker rooms was something new for them.
“It has been totally interesting,” Lauren Rogers said. “We are always up for a challenge. It has really been something to see. There is so much beautiful material. And it’s material you just don’t see. It’s a precious resource because you just can’t get old-growth cedar and old-growth Douglas fir anymore. I mean, I have really become a wood snob. There is nothing any better.”
While taking apart the gym, the Rogerses made several interesting finds.
Found below the basketball court flooring was a sub-floor made of the same material. And along the south wall they discovered what turned out to be a stage that could be folded down from the wall.
“It was so cool. We found other evidence of that such as a pulley system and this old, wooden cleat on the wall where it could be secured,” Lauren Rogers said. “It would have been great to see how it worked.
“Besides the amazing wood, there is lots of beautiful material here and we have found some real cool stuff inside.”
Such as the building’s original wood-burning furnace, including its ornate protective shroud. There were also boys and girls locker rooms, complete with a shower stall in each.
“When you deconstruct a building, you really get to see firsthand how things were put together back then,” Lauren Rogers said. “The workmanship is absolutely amazing. There are all kinds of materials. It’s really like a big puzzle.”
Zoberst describes himself as an “Olympic-caliber procrastinator.”
He had plans for the gym, but they came and went. His uncle, a civil engineer, predicted a date when the building would finally collapse. Thankfully, he was a bit off.
“The angle of repose had reached a point where we knew something had to be done,” Zoberst said of the building’s lean. “And a good portion of the interior’s suspended ceiling had fell. I just didn’t want anybody to get hurt.”
So Zoberst set about researching his options.
“The more I started to learn about deconstruction, it just didn’t make sense to degrade the resource by having gravity take it down,” he said. “The best option was to have people who know what they are doing take it down.
“My parents would have been happy knowing the wood is being put back into the stream of commerce and others will benefit from it.”
When he reached a decision on what to do about the old gym, Zoberst settled on Lauren and Micah Rogers to do the work.
“Lauren is really big into the history of the buildings they work on,” Zoberst said. “She learns all she can.”
Lauren Rogers scours historical records, keeps detailed notes on the company’s projects and documents the entire process on paper and through photos.
“I love this stuff,” she said. “It’s history.”
The building’s obvious slant proved to be tricky.
“We certainly had to take that into consideration,” Lauren Rogers said. “Of course, we wanted to save the corrugated roofing because that is a big seller for us. People really like that patina, and also we don’t want to waste it.”
After bracing the east side of the building, the Rogerses used a 45-foot articulating boom lift and 56-foot industrial-type forklift to raise the roof.
The heavy equipment was needed because of the lean of the building.
“It was definitely scary,” Micah Rogers said. “Usually you can get on the roof and go to work. That wasn’t how it went here.
“But it was all worth it because there is so much old-growth timber. It’s just crazy. The wood is just amazing.”
Inside the structure was a heavy, suspended ceiling made from the same material as the building’s interior siding and the gym floor.
“All this absolutely gorgeous, old-growth Douglas fir, tongue and groove,” Lauren Rogers said. “So that was all suspended from the ceiling by these 2x6’s that were toe-nailed into the trusses.”
The plan was to drop the ceiling once all the items stored over the decades were removed. That plan changed after the Rogerses heard an unnerving creak.
“We were just checking out what was left when there was this really loud creak and I saw the ceiling move about four inches,” Lauren Rogers said. “It took about everything we had to not just run right out the door.”
In the end, the roof was painstakingly and safely salvaged.
“It worked like a charm,” Lauren Rogers said. “It all eventually came down. The braces worked perfectly.
“Honestly, the only thing holding that building up was the tongue and groove. It kept it together for all those years, which is really amazing.”
