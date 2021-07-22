For the second consecutive year, there will be no teams playing in The Gurney Tourney 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.
That doesn't mean, however, the tournament held in memory of Brian Gurney — the Burlington-Edison High School grad who died in 2016 as a result of injuries sustained in a fall in 2014 — isn't continuing to raise money for scholarships.
"Last year, we just canceled, we didn't do anything, hoping we would be able to do something this year," Gurney Tourney committee member David Bricka said.
"But that didn't happen so we decided to go ahead and do it virtually this year and raise a few dollars to keep the scholarships going and to help fill their coffers a little more."
There are several ways to support The Brian Gurney Memorial Scholarship Fund. Those wanting to donate throughout the year can do so by using Venmo, sending a check, or contributing directly to the Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation’s Dollars for Scholars program.
From noon until 2 p.m. Saturday those interested in a more personal touch can drive by 10722 Tani Lane in Burlington and drop off donations.
"Once again, the health and safety of all who participate in The Gurney Tourney was the most important reason why we made this decision," Bricka said. "But we are still wanting to raise money toward such a great cause."
The Brian Gurney Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a 2022 graduating senior. It has raised $12,000 since it began.
Kannon Jacobson was the recipient of The 2021 Brian Gurney Memorial Scholarship. Jacobson plans to attend Grand Canyon University to pursue a degree in nursing.
The tournament and accompanying barbecue is scheduled to return to Maiben Park on July 23, 2022, with registration slated to begin in late winter or early spring.
"We are definitely looking forward to it coming back next year," Bricka said.
For information, visit thegurneytourney.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.