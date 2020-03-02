BURLINGTON — Since his retirement in 1986, Robert Wilson’s life has been filled with golf, dance and theater.
When his wife died two years ago, Wilson, now 90, needed a way to fill his time, so he decided to go back to where he had spent 32 years of his life — in a middle school math class.
“I’m a teacher,” Wilson said. “I can’t help it.”
For two hours twice a week, Wilson volunteers in teacher Jenny Hill’s advanced seventh and eighth grade math classes at Lucille Umbarger Elementary School.
“It’s really interesting, the perspective he brings,” Hill said. “He challenges me to think about the math I’m teaching in a different way.”
In Hill’s classes, students have access to online databases, lessons, and tools that will help them visualize equations. While it might be a far cry from what students had in Wilson’s classes, the mission remains the same: to teach kids to succeed in math.
“My job is to help them,” Wilson said. “And I think I can still do it. I understand how some of them don’t learn very well, so maybe they need another method.”
Even after more than 30 years outside the classroom, Wilson’s love for math has not changed.
“I think in factors,” he said. “I taught algebra long enough.”
Wilson and his wife — an avid quilter and dancer — moved to Skagit County about 20 years ago, he said. After she died following a short battle with cancer, Wilson found himself needing something to do since he could no longer help her quilt.
“I couldn’t help my wife anymore. I didn’t have that anymore, so I took inventory,” he said. “What can I do? I can dance, so I’m dancing. I can teach math, so I’m here.”
Wilson reached out to Lucille Umbarger Elementary looking for volunteer options, Hill said. After one meeting with him, she decided to make him a sort of co-teacher for her classes.
“He’s helping them with math,” she said. “I think it’s important for them to see that life doesn’t end when you’re 40. I think that’s powerful.”
In fact, even when school is not in session, Hill said she makes time to visit Wilson for a game or two of cribbage, which he taught her to play.
Last year, her class even threw him a 90th birthday party, Wilson said.
“Mr. Wilson is simply a gem,” Principal Justin May said. “He inspires all of us — students and staff — that we can always share the best of ourselves with others. Mr. Wilson shows all of us of how we can make our community a better place.”
For Wilson, volunteering at the school may be his third act — after 20 years in the Navy and his three decades teaching — but it’s not his last.
“I’m working on my next 10 years,” he said.
He still plays golf, still dances twice a week and volunteers elsewhere, including at the Lincoln Theatre.
“I’m not dead,” he said. “I’m very much alive.”
