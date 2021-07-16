ANACORTES — Three candidates, including two Anacortes City Council members and a political newcomer, are vying to become the next mayor of Anacortes.
Mayor Laurie Gere is not seeking re-election.
Tammy Guffey, 38, is running for her first political office. She is an entrepreneur, author and suicide prevention advocate.
Matt Miller, 55, an Anacortes City Council member since 2014, is a retired Navy pilot and former small-business owner.
Ryan Walters, 41, an Anacortes City Council member since 2012, is an attorney and planning director.
Guffey said she wants to improve communication between the city and its residents.
“I feel like a lot of people are finding out about important things after the fact,” she said.
One of her ideas is to implement a citywide texting program to keep people informed.
Guffey said another priority is adding a mental health professional to the Anacortes Police Department to help de-escalate situations.
At a Wednesday forum hosted by the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, the mayoral candidates were asked what role the city should play in responding to the homeless on public streets.
Guffey said she has been spending time meeting with the homeless. She said the city’s role should be to talk with the homeless and see what their ideas are.
“I’ve learned empathy and compassion by the hard things I’ve overcome over and over again,” Guffey said. “Coming out of (the pandemic), we need strong, caring people to step up.”
She said two of her other goals are to complete the Guemes Channel Trail and expand bike paths to encourage more cycling, thereby helping to decrease the city’s carbon footprint.
Guffey, who moved to Anacortes about two years ago, said although she has a lot to learn about city government, she is a “figure-out-er” and is not afraid to ask for help.
After serving as an administrative specialist for a military intelligence unit during the Iraq War, Guffey said there isn’t much she can’t figure out.
Guffey, who is a suicide attempt survivor, said it’s important to have more people with mental health issues in elected positions.
If elected mayor, she said being a newcomer and outsider would be an asset.
“I’m coming in fresh and full of zest for changing the culture of who is included in politics, and inviting people to stand up for what they believe in,” Guffey said.
Miller said he has the leadership experience to lead Anacortes.
He previously served as executive officer of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, a role in which he managed 400 people and oversaw 12 departments. In addition, he ran a retail business for 12 years.
“Jumping into a large organization with diverse specialties is no easy task,” he said. “I have the background and expertise to do just that on day one. I am not a partisan politician with an ideological agenda, but a proven leader with a track record of success in government and private sector. {span id=”docs-internal-guid-972e7cae-7fff-3156-f40b-1ebe970c6aae”}{span}I’m practical, logical, competent and compassionate.”{/span}{/span}
If elected mayor, Miller said his top goal is to help Anacortes plan for growth.
As the city grows, a challenge will be limited available space. The city is 40% parks and forestlands, he said.
“You’ve got to plan for how many dwelling units you are going to build over the next 20 years,” Miller said. “If you’re not building at a steady pace, you’re not going to have (tax revenues) to run city services.”
After many years, Anacortes is finally seeing the building of multifamily units, such as apartments and townhouses, thanks to new city code, Miller said. As mayor, he would see to fruition projects such as the long-discussed development of the MJB Properties waterfront land.
Asked how he would address housing affordability, Miller said the city’s new code incentivizes the inclusion of smaller units, the idea being smaller units are less expensive.
“That will help with some of the affordability issues at a moderate income, certainly not low or extremely low incomes,” he said.
To support small businesses, Miller said he would push to create a better connection between Cap Sante Marina and downtown. He said Anacortes is the top recreational boating destination in the state, and boaters bring a boost to downtown businesses.
He said a “yellow brick road” or esplanade would help boaters find their way downtown easier.
In response to the question at the Wednesday forum on the city’s response to homelessness, Miller said Anacortes has the ability through service providers to shelter the homeless within the city.
However, Miller said, if a person refuses help, sometimes “the most compassionate thing to do” is to make an arrest and transport them to the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
“You can’t live on the streets,” he said. “It’s just not fair to the 18,000 other citizens of Anacortes.”
Walters, a fifth-generation Anacortes resident, is serving his third term on the City Council. He was previously deputy prosecuting attorney for Skagit County and is the planning director for the Samish Indian Nation.
“I’m the most senior member of the City Council and the most qualified to manage the city of Anacortes as its mayor,” he said. “My background and experience in land use law and planning will be invaluable for a city that faces innumerable land use challenges as we chart our future over the next four years.”
Walters said his goals as mayor would be to expand the city’s fiber internet service, complete long-discussed projects such as the Guemes Channel Trail, make the city government more efficient and reduce residents’ utility bills.
He said a top goal is to “reinvigorate downtown,” including the creation of permanent outdoor dining space and more multifamily housing. There are several vacant lots downtown that would be suitable for large multifamily developments, he said.
However, “it’s important we don’t sit back and wait,” he said.
Walters said ensuring housing is affordable for Anacortes’ workforce is key.
“I want a whole community, where the people who work here have vested interests in our future,” he said.
Walters disagreed with Miller’s statement about arresting the homeless on the streets.
He said the problem is Anacortes lacks enough housing. New affordable housing, including several projects in the pipeline, will help, he said.
“I do know that people who have housing aren’t homeless, so let’s find a way to get people into housing,” Walters said.
