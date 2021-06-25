Three Skagit County locations will open as cooling centers to help people escape record-breaking and potentially dangerous heat forecast for the weekend and early next week.
The cooling centers are open to anyone. All locations are air-conditioned. Masks are required for those who are not fully vaccinated.
n Sedro-Woolley Library, 110 W. State St., Sedro-Woolley. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Guests are requested to bring their own water bottles. Water refill stations will be available, but drinking fountains will remain closed due to COVID-19.
n The former Upper Skagit Library, 45770 Main St., Concrete. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Community Action will operate the location, and will provide water. A light lunch will be served Monday.
n Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. No time limit. Guests are requested to bring their own water.
There are other spots to cool down.
The Storvik Park spray pad in Anacortes reopened on Friday. Splash parks at Maiben Park in Burlington and Kiwanis Park in Mount Vernon have also reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.