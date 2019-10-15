Three Skagit County fire districts are asking voters in the Nov. 5 general election for permission to raise their levy lids, allowing them to collect more money for services.
Fire District 8, which surrounds Sedro-Woolley and extends to Hamilton, is asking voters for permission to raise its tax levy lid from 97 cents to $1.25 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
The last time the district went to voters to raise the levy rate was in 1984, when it wanted to build two new fire stations, Chief Rusty Feay said.
“We’ve actually been going backwards a little bit,” Feay said. “We need to address some issues.”
Those issues include mold and rot in those stations, he said.
The district is not looking to buy new equipment, just to keep what it has in good order, he said. The department last bought trucks in 1999, 2000 and 2012.
The district, which covers about 60 square miles and serves about 10,000 people, used to respond to 30 to 40 calls a month, Feay said. Now it responds to 70 to 90.
The department would also like to increase the stipend it offers to its volunteers, Commissioner Chet Griffith said.
Currently, he said, Feay is the only full-time employee, and another staffer works a 24-hour weekend shift. Because the department partners with the Sedro-Woolley Fire Department between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, having one full-time employee has worked so far.
But with increasing call volumes, the department would like to be able improve its staffing and have one supervisor on-call during weeknights, Griffith said.
“It would be impossible for our chief to go fight a structure fire on his own,” Griffith said. “It really is about supporting the taxpayers that we have and making sure that when they call 911 that we have personnel who are trained and well equipped to handle those calls.”
A levy increase would also allow the district to keep up with its equipment and bunker gear needs, such as the purchase of new air packs to replace aging ones, he said.
“They deserve to have good equipment and we want to make sure they’re safe and they go home at night to their families,” Griffith said.
If approved, the district would bring in about $250,000 more, he said.
That may not seem like a lot but for a department its size the money would go a long way, Griffith said.
Fire District 9, which serves Big Lake, is asking voters to raise the district’s levy lid from 60 cents to $1 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
“What we need to do is get our revenues back up to where we can afford to operate for the longer term,” Commissioner Bruce Thompson said. “The reality is the expenditures have just outpaced the nominal increase that we’ve been able to get.”
It is the first time the district has asked voters to increase the levy lid since 2002, Thompson said.
If approved, the increased revenue would allow the district to essentially plan for the next 10 years, Thompson said. The district would replace one engine that is about 30 years old, and a brush and wildfire truck.
“The fact of the matter is somewhere between three and 10 years from now that engine won’t be in a condition that we can make it viable,” Thompson said.
The district also plans to use the money to provide stipends for its firefighters, he said.
Like other volunteer fire districts, the district is struggling to recruit and maintain firefighters, Thompson said.
“We’re one of the few — if not the only — districts in the county that doesn’t pay folks for calls,” he said. “It (the levy) is our way of taking a step toward some action that might help us recruit some more and retain some more.”
Fire District 11, which serves south Fidalgo Island, is asking voters to approve raising the levy lid from 42 cents to 61 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
“We can’t keep pushing this down the road,” Chief Mike Noyes said.
The last time the district asked for its levy lid to be increased was 1994, Noyes said. Those funds were used to replace two new fire trucks and to build the current station on Deception Road, he said.
“That was 25 years ago,” he said. “Things have obviously gone up in price, and our call volume has gone way up.”
At the time, District 11 was responding to about 100 calls a year, he said. As of the beginning of October, the department had already responded to 300 calls in 2019.
If approved, money from the increased levy would be used to purchase new fire trucks, which have nearly doubled in price since the last time the department bought them, Noyes said.
“They’ve got a lifespan on them,” Noyes said. “We maintain them really well, but there’s a certain point. Just like your car, maintenance starts to get to a certain point.”
The levy would also go toward paying a full-time chief, he said.
“As busy as it’s gotten, someone has to be here for the day-to-day operations,” he said.
If approved, the increase would be about $90 a year for a $500,000 home, according to the measure.
