SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Incumbent Kevin Loy will face challengers Nickolas Lavacca and David J. Baer in the Aug. 3 primary election for the Sedro-Woolley City Council's at-large seat.
While all three candidates are involved in the community, Lavacca and Baer are both newcomers to the political scene while Loy is serving his second stint on the City Council.
Loy said there is plenty of work to be done and will rely on his experience to finish what he started.
"I want to have the opportunity to accomplish the things I set out to do when I threw my hat into the ring when this (council seat) opened," Loy said. "... this time around, I am actually getting it done and that feels good. I want to continue that."
Both Baer and Lavacca see the seat as an opportunity to get more involved.
"I’m interested in exploring what other ways I can involve myself in setting policy," Baer said. "This seemed a great way to learn the processes that shape my life and the lives of others in my community. I hope this new perspective will aid in future efforts to affect effective inclusive policy in a small Skagit town."
For Lavacca, it's about giving community members a voice.
"I feel like it would be good to get involved and serve the community in the at-large position because it would allow me to visit all the shops and community to see how they feel about the city and voice their opinions in the council as well as use it to help shape my decisions that come before the council," he said.
Loy sees city finances as the biggest issue facing the council, and wants more robust systems in regard to review processes and accounting of just where funds are going.
For Lavacca, major issues include growth, traffic and supporting local businesses.
Baer sees housing and housing inequality as the biggest issues.
Loy believes his experience and ability to interact with people is a definite plus and will rely on past experiences to shape the future.
Baer said, "I'm a fresh-faced, vibrant, committed member of this community and I’m looking to make a difference."
Lavacca said his background in multiple fields will aid his efforts.
"I have a background in many fields including construction, manufacturing, management, including maintenance, for a large company," he said. "I understand the cost and need for maintenance and reliability ..."
