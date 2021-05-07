MOUNT VERNON — It's always a tussle when the Mount Vernon Christian and La Conner high school volleyball teams play.
It was no different Thursday night as La Conner had to battle for every point in a 25-17, 25-8, 25-14 win that keeps the Braves perfect at 8-0.
"Mount Vernon Christian came out fired up and ready to play," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "We came out pretty flat and made too many unforced errors early on.
"Our offense was a little off and we had a hard time finishing due to their great defensive play."
The Braves trailed 9-1 in the first set before rallying.
"Emma Droog was solid for the Hurricanes in the middle," Marble said. "We found ourselves down due to a lack of communication.
"Then we started to come together and work as a team. We closed the gap with our serving and got the lead 12-10 which turned our set around mentally."
La Conner's Ellie Marble finished with 19 kills, 10 digs and four aces, while Emma Keller had 30 assist and four aces.
La Conner's Katie Watkins had seven kills and three aces, Sarah Cook had eight kills and 11 digs, and Rachel Cram collected 22 digs.
"We put ourselves in pressure situations in practice for times like this," Suzanne Marble said. "I am proud of the way the girls went on to play sets two and three."
Concrete Lions 3,
Darrington Loggers 0
CONCRETE — Concrete won 25-10, 25-22, 25-13 to improve to 2-7.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs and Tigers battled in a pitchers' duel that pitted Sedro-Woolley's Alyssa Mercer against Burlington-Edison's Isabelle Young.
Mercer allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two to collect her third win of the season.
Sedro-Woolley trailed 1-0 when Madelyn Requa scored on Gracie Woiwod's single to tie the game in the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, Kiah Trammell singled, reached second on a throwing error and scored on a passed ball for the winning run.
The Cubs improve to 9-3 while the Tigers fell to 7-7.
Squalicum Storm 4,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — Ashlyn Stroud, Charlotte Malcolm and Sydney Schuermann — four-year starters for the Bulldogs — all went 1-for-3.
"We came up just a little bit short on senior night," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "Squalicum is very good squad. They have two very tough pitchers and we battled them all night."
The Bulldogs are 3-5.
Baseball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 11,
Blaine Borderites 2
BLAINE — The Tigers cruised to the victory, improving to 9-4.
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Meridian Trojans 0
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks needed only a single run to best the Trojans.
Anacortes improves to 8-5.
Boys' Golf
Burlington-Edison at Loomis Trails Golf Course
FERNDALE — Burlington-Edison's round of 374 placed it atop the leaderboard of the eight-team match.
The Tigers' Payson Atkinson shared medalist honors with Ferndale's Baylor Larrabee. Both carded a round of 70.
Burlington-Edison's Conrad Brown finished at 71. Behind him were teammates Rex Wilson (74), Spencer Atkinson (78) and Ian Powers (81).
Sedro-Woolley, Mount Vernon, Anacortes at Avalon Golf Links
BURLINGTON — Mount Vernon finished second to Mount Baker in the seven-team match.
Mount Vernon's Connor Darnell was medalist following his round of 79.
Behind him were teammates Will O'Bryan (93), Liam Johnson (95) and Trent Borgogoni (97).
Anacortes was led by Freddy Depaola, who shot a 99. Teammate Bruce Gaddie finished with a 101 followed by Rowan Tull (102), Coleman Goss (114) and Derek Betts (122).
Keaton Skiles led Sedro-Woolley with his round of 96. He was followed by teammates Jeffrey Sheridan (99) and Davis Graber (133).
Cross Country
Mount Vernon Christian, Orcas Island
at Coupeville
COUPEVILLE — Mount Vernon Christian cruised to victory in the boys' meet.
The Hurricanes finished with 18 points, while Coupeville tallied 53 and Orcas Island 57.
Mount Vernon Christian's Devin Van Zanten won the race, covering the 3.1 miles in 17 minutes, 55 seconds.
Van Zanten was followed across the the finish line by teammate Alexander Hoksbergen (18:41).
Coming in fourth for the Hurricanes was Davis Fogle (19:58), while Isaac Betz (20:24) finished fifth and Chase Campbell was sixth (21:01).
The Mount Vernon Christian girls' team was paced by the third-place finish of Maddy Nielsen (25:14).
