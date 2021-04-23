ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School track teams entertained Burlington-Edison and Blaine on Thursday afternoon.
The Anacortes girls got the best of the Tigers, 78-72, while the Burlington-Edison boys upended the Seahawks 94-50.
On the girls’ side, the Seahawks’ Camryn Kerr won the 100 in 13.53 seconds and the 200 (27.80). Caitlin Brar won the 800 in 2:27.17 and Jessica Frydenlund won the 1,600 (5:34.10).
The Anacortes 400 relay of Fai Puengpoh, Carolina Schwetz, Kaela Stevens and Kerr won in 54.16.
Brigid Mack won the discus for Anacortes with a throw of 108-feet, 1-inch, Amy Aggergaard the high jump (4-8) and Puengpoh the triple jump (31-10).
For Burlington-Edison, Sydney Reisner stopped the watch first in the 400 (1:02.46) while Sage Mailhiot won the 3,200 (12:18.81).
The Tigers’ 800 relay team of Reisner, Hannah Sayer, Vivien Verrue and Emma Smith won in 1:52.08. Smith, Verrue, Reisner and Amey Rainaud-Hinds won the 1,600 relay in 4:18.12.
Other Tiger winners included Annika Mason in the shot put (29-1), Gabriella MacKenzie in the javelin (115-1/2), Megan Gustafson in the pole vault (7-6) and Rainaud-Hinds in the long jump (15-1).
On the boys’ side, Burlington-Edison's Calvin Absten won the 100 (11.18) and 200 (22.69). Malakhi Stevenson won the 100 hurdles (18.30) and the triple jump (39-4), and Emerson Wilson captured the 300 hurdles (48.88).
Burlington-Edison won the 400 (44.74) and 1,600 (3:51.98) relays.
Garris Cardona won the shot put (35-8 1/4), discus (116-0) and javelin (117-2 1/2) for the Tigers.
Dane Hansen won the high jump (5-8) for Burlington-Edison, Talmage Palmer the pole vault (11-6) and Ezekiel Stansberry the long jump (18-9).
Anacortes' Bryce Robinson won the 800 (2:11.91) while Blake Martens won the 1,600 (4:49.6) and 3,200 (10:47.31).
Mount Vernon, Lynden at Nooksack Valley
EMERSON — The Bulldog girls won with 81.5 points, followed by Lynden (56) and Nooksack Valley (49.5).
"We have had an awesome season so far, great weather and great attitudes from my athletes," said Mount Vernon coach Forest Willoughby. "They are just so happy to be out running."
Mount Vernon's Kalyssa De La Fuente won the 400 (1:02.94), Elizabeth Shutza the 100 hurdles (17.65) and Zoie Youngren the pole vault (6-6).
The Bulldogs’ Parker Halgren won the 100 in 13.91. Taylor Hoyer cruised across the finish line first in the 1,600 (5:49.50) and 3,200 (12:38.29).
Lynden won the boys’ meet with 110 points. Mount Vernon finished with 48.5 points and Nooksack Valley had 13.5.
William Cheney won the pole vault (12-0). Owen Corcoran crossed the finish first in both the 800 (2:08.27) and 1,600 (4:46.51), and Makai Young won the long jump (18-8).
Squalicum at Sedro-Woolley
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs girls' team won 91-46 while the boys' team fell 73-72.
"The girls got their first win of the season, and they really earned it," said Sedro-Woolley coach Johnny Lee. "It was great to see all their hard work and togetherness pay off ... The girls stayed the course and had some really good marks."
Sedro-Woolley’s Tasia Pinney won the 100 in 13.46 while Savannah Halverson won the 200 (28.35).
Lauren Benham crossed the finish line first in the 800 with a time of 2:26.88 and Stacy Griffith finished first in the 3,200 (14:58.71).
Heather Vanderbeek won the 100 hurdles (16.53), high jump (4-0) and triple jump (34-3). Cassandra Schulberg won the 300 hurdle (54.62).
In the 400 relay, the team of Lotus Blue, Pinney, Raven Storie and Savannah Halverson crossed the finish line first (53.16). Halverson, Pinney, Madesyn Skinner and Storie won the 800 relay (1:51.42).
Skinner won the long jump (15-6) and Leigha Taylor won the javelin (81-3).
“In all my years of coaching track, I've never had a meet come down to a single point," Lee said, "and now we've had two in a row. Unfortunately, we were on the losing end this time. I felt we competed well, but left some points on the track in some events we usually score well in."
Seth Sternhill-Tift won the 110 hurdles (16.78), 300 hurdles (42.86) and pole vault (13-0). Kalin Adkerson won the 3,200 (11:10.05).
Gunnar Hoskinson won the discus (98-3), Baylor Virata the javelin (129-2 1/2) and Jadyn Lee the triple jump (38-8).
BASEBALL
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 6,
Bellingham Red Raiders 3
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs improved to 7-1 with the win.
"It was a well-played game," Sedro-Woolley coach Rob Davie said. "We have been hitting the ball well."
Seth Humerickhouse led the Cubs from the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Owen Murdock was 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI. Colton Schut was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Sehome Mariners 8,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs (1-7) came up short in a game that produced 25 stolen bases.
Trey Devery got the start for Mount Vernon and allowed eight hits and six runs over 2 1/3 innings, striking out one and walking one.
Quinn Swanson, Steven Gard and Zack Klinger each had two hits. Gard had three of the Bulldogs’ nine stolen bases. The Mariners swiped 16 bases.
Squalicum Storm 7,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers dropped to 5-4 with the loss.
SOFTBALL
Lynden Christian Lyncs 11,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4
MOUNT VERNON — Olivia Collins fanned 11 batters in the loss for the Bulldogs (3-4).
"We need to be better on defense," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "We gave them too many extra chances. Collins just battles and we need to give her more help."
Charlotte Malcolm went 2-for-4 for the Bulldogs. Leslie Escamilla Ibarra was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Ashlyn Stroud finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and Sydney Snyder was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
BOYS’ GOLF
Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison, Anacortes at Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR — Burlington-Edison won the meet at Whidbey Golf Club with 374 strokes, followed by Lynden (421), Mount Baker (450), Oak Harbor (463), Mount Vernon (479), Bellingham (482) and Anacortes (498).
Conrad Brown of Burlington-Edison took medalist honors with his round of 72. Teammate Payson Atkinson shot a 74 to finish in a tie for second.
Mount Vernon’s Connor Darnell, Liam Johnston and Will O'Bryan all shot 90s.
Brendan Hodgson led the Seahawks with his round of 92.
Sedro-Woolley’s Keaton Skiles finished in the top 10 with an 82.
