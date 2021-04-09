BURLINGTON — Conrad Brown shot a 1-over-par 73 — including 2-under on the front nine — to lead the Burlington-Edison High School boys’ golf team to victory at the Skagit County Championships on Thursday at Avalon Links Golf Course.
Tiger teammate Rex Wilson finished a stroke back with a 74 to place second.
Burlington-Edison’s Ian Powers and Anacortes’ Brendan Hodgson tied for third with 83s. Mount Vernon teammates Connor Darnell and Liam Johnston tied for fifth at 85.
Jeffrey Sheridan led Sedro-Woolley with an 86.
Burlington-Edison carded a 422, the only team to shoot under 500.
VOLLEYBALL
La Conner Braves 3,
Orcas Island Vikings 0
LA CONNER — La Conner rolled in its season opener, 25-7, 25-9, 25-5.
“With a whole new look I was proud of the way our girls played,” Braves coach Suzanne Marble said. “We have been working hard in practice to improve daily. With only three practices as a full team, due to track and softball, the girls came together and played great.
“It was great to finally get to see the girls on the court.”
La Conner standouts included Emma Keller (25 assists, four aces), Ellie Marble (14 kills, five aces, five digs), Rachel Cram (seven digs), Sarah Cook (six kills, nine digs, seven aces, 21-of-22 serving) and Katie Watkins (four kills).
La Conner served 95% with 21 aces.
No fans were allowed due to a San Juan County request, Marble said.
Coupeville Wolves 3
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Lions dropped their season opener 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 but celebrated being back on the court.
“It was an emotionally charged night, a great crowd, and a loud and live atmosphere,” Lions coach Kevik Rensink said. “It was just so great to be back in the gym competing at a high level in front of our home fans. This was a good thing for everyone. Our players, our parents, the school, and our community.”
Kylie Clark recorded six kills and 21 digs to lead Concrete. Sierra Rensink had 10 assists and four blocks, and was 11-of-11 serving. Kassidy Smith had a team-high 22 digs, Ashley Parker collected six kills and Rebekah Rider was 12-for-12 serving.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Darrington Loggers
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes opened their season with a win over the Loggers.
