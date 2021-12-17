MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team hosted Big Bend College in an NWAC Crossover game Thursday night.
The Vikings came away with the 56-49 victory.
"Big Bend is a much improved team," said Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle.
The Cardinals (5-5) kept the game close despite the cold shooting, relying heavily on their defense.
The home team shot 21-for-62 (33.9%) from the floor including 2-for-16 (12.5%) from behind the 3-point arc.
"We continue to struggle from the 3-point line and teams are packing it in (playing zone) on us," Castle said. "We need to figure out a way to score when teams are doing this against us."
Castle said her team achieved its goal of holding a team in the 50s, and the Cardinals also took care of the ball.
"Assists were down tonight and that is not normal for us," Castle said. "We only had four turnovers and that is a good night with our guards handling the ball.”
Kailyn Allison had one of her best scoring nights for the Cardinals, hitting for 18 points.
"Kaily Gonzalez came off the bench and gave us a huge spark on the rebounding edge," Castle said. "She had five offensive rebounds against a much taller team."
Big Bend is 6-1.
Men's Basketball
Skagit Valley Cardinals 76,
Clark Penguins 57
VANCOUVER — Skagit Valley won its second straight NWAC Crossover Game to improve to 9-2.
The Cardinals led 45-16 at the half and held Clark to 20.8% shooting in the first half.
“Our defense set the tone early as we held them to five field goals and 13 turnovers in the first half," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "We really took them out of their offense and forced them into mistakes.”
The Cardinals’ Demarcus Hall-Scriven finished with 25 points, Jace Barrett added 15 and Jerry Hayes chipped in 10.
"This was a big road win for us as we had struggled on the road the last two games,” Howell said.
