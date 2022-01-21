SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Anacortes boys' basketball team proved to be too much for Sedro-Woolley to handle in their Northwest Conference game Thursday night.
The Seahawks left town with a 76-29 victory.
"The boys played a complete game for 32 minutes," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "The defensive intensity was there all game and they did a great job sharing the ball."
The Seahawks jumped out to a 20-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 44-17 at halftime.
Jace Frydenlund led Anacortes in scoring with 15 points. Braden Thomas finished with 11 and Jacob Hayes and Brady Beaner each scored 10.
The Cubs’ Jerome Mathias finished with 11 points.
Anacortes improved to 3-7 in conference and 5-7 overall. Sedro-Woolley fell to 2-9, 4-11.
MV Christian Hurricanes 74,
Muckleshoot Tribal School Kings 36
MOUNT VERNON — The Braves stepped out of league play to raise their record to 8-3.
"Muckleshoot is well coached and works hard to speed up the game," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "Our guys were able to handle the pressure and ultimately we won the game inside and with our half-court defense. Our starters played well and our bench didn't dip in intensity."
Nick Wyatt scored 14 points to lead 11 other Hurricanes who scored.
La Conner Braves 62
Darrington Loggers 35
LA CONNER — The Braves got 32 points from Isaiah Price as La Conner cruised to the Northwest 1B/2B League win.
The game was cut short in the fourth quarter after a referee suffered a medical emergency, La Conner coach Calvin Woods said, but it sounded “like he’s going to be okay.”
The Braves improved to 2-3 in league and 4-7 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 72,
Concrete Lions 24
COUPEVILLE — The Lions dropped the Northwest 1B/2B League game to the Wolves.
Owen Aamot led Concrete in scoring with 12 points.
The Lions are 0-6 in league and 1-10 overall.
Girls’ Basketball
La Conner Braves 108,
Darrington Loggers 18
LA CONNER — The Braves, ranked No. 2 in the state among Class 2B teams, improved to 7-0 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 13-1 overall.
"The girls came out and played well from start to finish," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "They had great ball movement on offense, and good pressure on defense ... A good all-around team win."
Sarah Cook finished the game with 26 points to go along with nine steals and nine assists. Juna Swanson scored all 25 of her points in the first half and also tallied six steals and four assists. Ellalee Wortham finished with 14 and six steals.
Josie Harper had 11 points, four steals and four assists. Ellie Marble collected 10 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists.
La Conner amassed 39 steals and 27 assists and turned the ball over just six times.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 62,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 16
BURLINGTON — The Wildcats were no match for the high-powered Tigers in the Northwest Conference game.
Emma Smith and Syndey Reisner ended the game with 16 points apiece for the Tigers while Reisner also had eight rebounds.
The Tigers, ranked No. 7 among Class 2A teams in the state, are 7-1 in conference and 11-3 overall.
MV Christian Hurricanes 57,
Muckelshoot Tribal School Kings 23
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes led 12-3 at the end of the first quarter and 30-10 at halftime en route to the nonleague win.
“We slowed our start by missing some easy opportunities and not protecting the ball," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog. "Some early fouls also impacted our rotations. Our defensive effort again was key."
Allie Heino scored 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Kylee Russell finished with 10 points, 11 boards, seven steals and four assists.
Mount Vernon Christian is 11-2.
Coupeville Wolves 47,
Concrete Lions 15
COUPEVILLE — The Lions had a difficult time scoring in the Northwest 1B/2B League game.
Concrete’s Ashley Parker finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
The Lions are 0-8 in league play and 2-11 overall.
Boys' Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 114,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 42
Squalicum Storm 86,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 84
BELLINGHAM — Wyatt Carlton led Mount Vernon with wins in the 50-yard free (23.55 seconds) and 100 freestyle (51.56).
