SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Jessica Frydenlund and the Anacortes High School girls' cross country team has been dominant all season, and Thursday's county meet was no exception.
Frydenlund won the girls' race and the Seahawks had the top six runners as Anacortes zoomed to the victory on the 5,000-meter course at the Northern State Recreation Area.
Frydenlund finished first in 18 minutes, 14 seconds. She was followed by teammates Casey Lemrick (19:47), Carolyn Chambers (20:05), Caitlin Brar (20:11), Abigail Goodwin (20:12) and Ally Cutter (20:15).
Frydenlund had placed fifth the last time the Skagit County Championships were held in 2019.
Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarty was the highest-placing non-Seahawks runner with a seventh-place finish in 20:29. Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer placed eighth (20:41) and Sage Mailhiot was Burlington-Edison's top runner with a 10th-place finish in 21:35.
Anacortes won with 15 team points.
It was girls' team's second win in the past two county meets.
In the boys' race, it was a small schools runner who claimed the county crown.
Mount Vernon Christian's Devin Van Zanten won in 16:50, Parker Mong of Anacortes was second (16:56) and Todd Montgomery of Sedro-Woolley was third (16:58).
Van Zanten is the first county meet winner from Mount Vernon Christian.
Mount Vernon's Sean Cowan finished fourth (17:21) and Mount Vernon Christian's Alexander Hoksbergen rounded out the top five (17:22).
Yahir Marban was Burlington-Edison's top placer with an 11th-place finish (17:40).
Anacortes had six of the top 10 finishers and won the team crown with 32 points.
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Lakewood Cougars 0
ARLINGTON — The Tigers picked up a shutout win over the Cougars.
"We possessed the ball well and controlled the flow of the game," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.
The Tigers opened the scoring when Hannah Sayer took a pass from Liz Cisneros and put it into the back of the net.
In the second half, Burlington-Edison had two goals from Emma Smith and one from Cisneros.
Kira Mackay and Kara Reynaga combined in goal for the shutout as the Tigers improved to 12-1.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs got the goal they needed and their defense kept the Wildcats scoreless.
Parker Halgren scored in the 75th minute off a Vanessa Estrada assist to improve Mount Vernon to 4-6-1 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs were unable to keep pace with the Golden Eagles.
Sedro-Woolley is 2-10.
"The girls created opportunities against Ferndale, but weren’t able to convert," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma.
The score at the half was 1-0.
"We had great moments against a quality team," Sakuma said. "Olivia Stroud is becoming more confident in goal and Kiersten Hendrickson held a strong game in the middle for us."
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Concrete Lions 0
LA CONNER — The Braves were too much for the Lions and their record perfect at 12-0.
The Braves won 25-6, 25-5, 25-8
"It was a solid night for the Braves," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble.
La Conner's Ellie Marble finished with six kills, seven assists, eight digs and four aces, while Emma Keller had 16 assists and three aces, and Rachel Cram had 10 digs.
Sarah Cook had 11 aces and five kills for La Conner, Morgan Huizenga served up five aces, Makayla Herrera had five kills, and Hannah Cook had three kills and was 8-for-8 serving.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Lakewood Cougars 0
ARLINGTON — The Tigers cruised to a three-game sweep of the Cougars, improving to 10-1.
Game scores were 25-16, 25-19, 25-8.
Lexie Mason had eight kills for the Tigers while Jordyn Smith finished with nine kills and 13 digs. Amey Rainaud had 19 assists and 19 digs.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
FERNDALE — The Golden Eagles notched the sweep over the Cubs.
Sedro-Woolley is 4-4-2.
Orcas Island Vikings 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
EASTSOUND — The Hurricanes found the going tough against the Vikings.
Mount Vernon Christian is 2-7.
Girls' Swimming
Squalicum Storm 100,
Mount Vernon 69
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs kept it close, however, the Storm had enough to notch the win.
Marina Fehr won the 200-yard freestyle for Mount Vernon posting a time of 2 minutes, 25.81 seconds, Kathryn Lewis was first in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.33 and Ella Blair won the 500 freestyle in 6:13.75.
Mount Vernon's 400 freestyle relay team of Lewis, Fehr, Gabby Fernandez and Blair won in 4:27.46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.