Thursday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes soccer team eliminates Sedro-Woolley VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email May 5, 2023 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Anacortes' Wesley Hunter (left) and Sedro-Woolley's Frankie Gonzalez-Cante battle for control of a ball Thursday during a Northwest 2A District Tournament play-in match in Anacortes. Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save +16 Photos: Anacortes vs. Sedro-Woolley boys' soccer High school boys' soccer goal scorersANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' soccer team advanced to the Northwest 2A District Tournament on Thursday night following a play-in victory over Sedro-Woolley.Scoreless at the half, Anacortes pulled away in the second 40 minutes to win 3-0 and advance to face the tournament's top seed, Squalicum (13-0-3), at 3 p.m. Saturday at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.The Seahawks (5-7-4) got on the board in the 56th minute when Wesley Hunter split the Cubs' defense and slotted a low shot to the right of a diving Sedro-Woolley keeper. With Sedro-Woolley unable to mount an offensive attack, Anacortes' Riley Walgamott took advantage and put the home team up 2-0 in the 67th minute. In the 73rd minute, it was Hunter once again as the midfielder sealed the Seahawks' victory. Sedro-Woolley's season came to an end with a record of 2-12-3.SoftballSedro-Woolley Cubs 11,Lakewood Cougars 3SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Cubs pitcher Grace Swenson stymied the Cougars while Sami Stark was dominant from inside the batter's box as the home team cruised.Swenson earned the Northwest Conference victory after entering the game in the top of the second inning. She pitched no-hit ball over the next 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking one.Stark went 3-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run, triple, four RBI and three runs scored.Sedro-Woolley's Alyssa Mercer was 3-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Kaylie Nurmi collected a pinch-hit double, two RBI and a run scored.The Cubs are 11-2 in conference play and 15-3 overall.Lynden Christian Lyncs 23,Anacortes Seahawks 2ANACORTES — The Seahawks dropped to 2-11 in the Northwest Conference and 4-12 overall.BaseballMount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 11,Orcas Island Vikings 1EASTSOUND — The Hurricanes dominated the Northwest 2B/1B League game and improved to 13-1, 14-3.Darrington Loggers 7,Concrete Lions 0DARRINGTON — The Northwest 2B/1B League loss dropped the Lions to 0-14.La Conner Braves 17,Muckleshoot Tribal School Kings 6LA CONNER — The Braves got the nonleague victory and improved to 5-14.Girls' GolfMount Vernon at Northwest ConferenceOAK HARBOR — Oak Harbor won the seven-team Northwest Conference match by 152 strokes over runner-up Blaine at Whidbey Island Golf Club.Mount Vernon was fourth among schools fielding full teams at 633.Oak Harbor's Reagan Syring claimed medalist honors with an 83. Sara Pate led Mount Vernon with a 96 to place fourth. Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/ Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
