Playoff Soccer
Anacortes' Wesley Hunter (left) and Sedro-Woolley's Frankie Gonzalez-Cante battle for control of a ball Thursday during a Northwest 2A District Tournament play-in match in Anacortes.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald
Photos: Anacortes vs. Sedro-Woolley boys' soccer
ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' soccer team advanced to the Northwest 2A District Tournament on Thursday night following a play-in victory over Sedro-Woolley.


Scoreless at the half, Anacortes pulled away in the second 40 minutes to win 3-0 and advance to face the tournament's top seed, Squalicum (13-0-3), at 3 p.m. Saturday at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

