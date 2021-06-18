ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School boys’ swim team took to its home pool Thursday and powered past the combined team of Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison, 125-60.
Ryan Horr won a pair of individual events and swam legs on two of Anacortes’ winning relay teams.
He touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 47.63 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 4:54.19.
Horr was a member of the Seahawks’ winning 200 freestyle (1:37.51) and 400 freestyle (3:35.50) relays.
Anacortes’ Ethan Niessner won the 200 individual medley (2:12.09) and 100 butterfly (56.79) and swam a leg on the winning relays.
Will McClintock won the 100 backstroke (59.74), 100 freestyle (52.68) and swam on the Seahawks’ winning 200 medley relay (1:46.22).
Burlington-Edison’s Peter Pusateri won the 50 freestyle (23.93) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.48).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 39,
Bellingham Red Raiders 38
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs (2-8) had their full complement of players for the first time since their opener and the home team made the most of having all 11.
Victoria Heino, who had not taken to the court since the Bulldogs’ opener, scored a team-high 17 points.
"Stellar defense and timely baskets generated the win," said Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting.
The Bulldogs trailed by six points late in the fourth quarter, however, Mount Vernon turned up the defense and held the visitors scoreless from there.
Jacia Navarro-Liston hit a big 3-pointer and Heino scored the final basket to put Mount Vernon ahead by one with 20 seconds to play. A steal by Tayla Davenport allowed the Bulldogs to dribble out the clock.
Anacortes Seahawks 60,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 32
ANACORTES — The Cubs had no answer for Camryn Kerr, who finished the game with 31 points for the Seahawks.
Sedro-Woolley kept the game close until the fourth quarter, when Anacortes outscored the visitors 21-7.
"Erin Kennedy had all seven of her points in the third quarter to help provide a spark for the offense," said Anacortes coach Nathan Dunham.
The Seahawks (5-1) had 10 players score in the game.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 74,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 46
BURLINGTON — The Tigers improved to 9-3 with the victory.
Sydney Reisner led the Tigers in scoring with 24 points, Miranda Maskell scored 11 and Emma Smith finished with 10.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Burlington-Edison Tigers 70,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 37
OAK HARBOR — The Tigers finished the season 7-5 with the victory.
"It was good to see our seniors play with joy and have some fun in their final game," said Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok. "We played with a high level of focus. While it's never fun to see a season come to an end, tonight was the best way to do it."
Malakhi Stevenson led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points, followed by Zach Watson with 11 and Connor Anderson with 10.
