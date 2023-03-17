BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison girls' tennis team got the win Thursday afternoon as the Tigers defeated Monroe 5-2 in a nonconference match.
At No. 1 singles, Gigi Searle was victorious 6-0, 7-5, and Kira MacKay won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2.
In doubles, the top team of Analise Slotemaker and Hannah Tolf won 6-3, 6-2. Kiana Lindsay and AnnMarie Cox battled for a 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-1 victory at No. 2 and Jaycee Smith and Amy Campbell won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
Boys' Golf
Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison's Wyatt Brownell claimed medalist honors with a 4-under 68 and aced the No. 13 hole and the Tigers dominated the first round of the conference meet at Sudden Valley Golf Course.
Burlington-Edison won with 374 strokes, outdistancing runner-up Sehome at 415.
Two other Tiger golfers shot under 80: Ben Wilson (70) and Rex Wilson (76). Ben Wilson was second overall.
Jackson Stahlecker led Mount Vernon with an 88.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs kept the sheet clean in improving to 2-0 with the nonconference victory.
"The game was a good experience for us," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "Oak Harbor's defense proved to be a very tough group of guys. Hats off to them for the work they put in, they sure left it all on the field."
Jesus Garcia got the shutout in goal for the Bulldogs.
Carlos Rosales scored from the penalty spot in the 39th minute to give Mount Vernon a 1-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Jovany Lopez scored in the 54th minute and Angel Reyes in the 63rd.
The coach highlighted the play of Ivan Garduno, Rosales, Aaron Diaz, Lopez and Manuel Rosales.
"All of these guys found a way to keep the Bulldogs a constant threat," Ibarra said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2,
Blaine Borderites 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers got a goal in each half to defeat the Borderites in the nonconference game.
Kounosuke Wilcox connected with Diego de la Torre on a close-range cross that de la Torre put into the back of the net to give the Tigers the lead.
"That early score fueled Blaine’s intensity, though, and our guys took some time to adjust," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "The first half was a struggle for us. While Blaine didn’t create many scoring chances, their defensive intensity stifled our attack."
The Tigers (2-0) got an insurance goal in the second half. This time it was de la Torre who sent a crisp, diagonal ball through Blaine’s defensive line and onto the foot of Wilcox, who smashed it into the back of the nylon.
"Ivan Garcia made two fantastic saves in the second half to preserve the victory and shutout," the coach said. "Kaleb Schultz and Iver Light played incredible defense and did a great job distributing out of the back. Luca Lopez, again, controlled the game from the holding midfield spot."
Baseball
Lakewood Cougars 14,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 4
Five innings
LAKEWOOD — While the Hurricanes jumped out to an early lead in their season opener, they couldn't maintain it in the nonleague game.
"Our team got off to a great start scoring two runs in the first inning and putting the pressure on Lakewood to match us," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister. "Unfortunately, our starting pitcher could not find the strike zone."
The Hurricanes' Nathan Symmank went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
"Overall, I thought we ran the bases well when we had the opportunity," the coach said. "The momentum-draining play for us was in the fourth inning when we had the bases loaded with one out and the Lakewood shortstop turned a 6-3 double play up the middle of the diamond."
La Conner Braves 8,
NW Christian (Lacey) Wolverines 7
LA CONNER — The Braves (1-1) edged the Wolverines in the nonleague game.
Softball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 10,
Cedarcrest Redwolves 9
DUVALL — Burlington-Edison improved to 1-1 with the nonconference win.
Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 21,
La Conner Braves 2
LA CONNER — The Braves' opening game was a rough one as the Warriors cruised to the nonleague victory.
