svh-202303xx-sports-GT-BE-vs-Monroe-1.jpg
Buy Now

Burlington-Edison's GiGi Searle returns a shot in her 6-0, 7-5 win at No. 1 singles on Thursday in Burlington. Burlington-Edison defeated Monroe, 5-2.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison girls' tennis team got the win Thursday afternoon as the Tigers defeated Monroe 5-2 in a nonconference match.

At No. 1 singles, Gigi Searle was victorious 6-0, 7-5, and Kira MacKay won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.