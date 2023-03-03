YAKIMA — The Burlington-Edison girls' basketball team is off to the semifinals of the Class 2A State Tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The No. 3 seeded Tigers defeated No. 5 Tumwater 39-30 Thursday night in the quarterfinals.
Burlington-Edison plays No. 4 seed Prosser at 4:15 p.m. Friday with the winner securing a spot in the state title game.
It was a rather low scoring affair against Tumwater (20-6) as Burlington-Edison (19-6) used a balanced attack on the offensive end.
The Tigers were led by Lily Atkins' 11 points and seven rebounds. Adria Ray tallied nine points and seven rebounds while Chesah Holmes scored eight points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
Having built a 26-12 lead by halftime, Burlington-Edison saw the Thunderbirds cut their deficit to 33-25 by the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was a slog for both squads as they combined for a total of 11 points.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 49,
Odessa Tigers 36
SPOKANE — The No. 4 seeded Hurricanes (23-4) defeated the No. 11 seeded Tigers (14-10) to advance to the Class 1B state semifinals at the Spokane Arena.
"After playing even in the first quarter, the girls made some great adjustments in taking what the zone was giving," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog. "Our defense did a great job and we limited their possession by rebounding well."
The game started out slowly, tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Hurricanes found the offensive range in the second quarter as they outscored the Tigers 16-6 to take a 24-14 lead into the locker room.
Allie Heino led the Hurricanes in scoring with 20 points while Ruthie Rozema finished with 11 points.
The defending state champion Hurricanes play top-seeded Neah Bay at 3:45 p.m. Friday with a trip to the championship game hanging in the balance.
Mount Vernon Christian is familiar with a 20-1 Red Devils squad whose only loss came in its season opener against Sequim. The Hurricanes fell to Neah Bay 63-48 in mid-February.
Warden Cougars 58,
La Conner Braves 43
SPOKANE — Warden once again proved to be La Conner's nemesis as the defending state champion defeated the Braves in the Class 2B State Tournament quarterfinals at the Spokane Arena.
No. 6 seeded La Conner (20-6) will play No. 7 Rainier (21-6) at 12:15 p.m. Friday in a loser-out contest.
Warden has dashed the Braves' hopes the last two years, having defeated them during the COVID Summer State Championships and again last year in round one of the state tournament.
The Cougars outscored the Braves 20-10 in the first quarter and took a 31-20 lead into the half Thursday. The Braves struggled to find offense in the third quarter as they were outscored 13-5.
"We could not find an answer for Lauren Madsen who scored 13 of her 22 points in the first quarter against a man defense," said La Conner coach Joe Harper. "We switched to a 2-3 zone and held Madsen to six points in the second half, but by then the damage was done."
Ellie Marble scored a game-high 24 points for the Braves.
A stingy Warden defense held Josie Harper to five points, well below her season average of 19, while Makayla Herrera scored all 10 of her points in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.