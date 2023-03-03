B-E girls

Burlington-Edison's Malia Anderson applies defensive pressure to a Tumwater player during the teams' Class 2A State Tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.

 David Willoughby photo

YAKIMA — The Burlington-Edison girls' basketball team is off to the semifinals of the Class 2A State Tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The No. 3 seeded Tigers defeated No. 5 Tumwater 39-30 Thursday night in the quarterfinals.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

