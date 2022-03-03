YAKIMA — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team played its way Thursday into the semifinal round of the Class 2A State Tournament.
The Tigers, 18-7 and seeded No. 8 in the 16-team tournament, beat seventh-seeded Washougal 53-33.
They advanced to face 11th-seeded Prosser (20-6) at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
Burlington-Edison was strong from the start against Washougal, leading by 14 points at the end of the first quarter and by 19 at halftime.
The Tigers' Amey Rainaud finished with 17 points, Sydney Reiser with 16, and Chesah Holmes with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 47,
Naselle Comets 26
SPOKANE — Mount Vernon Christian shut out 10th-seeded Naselle in the first quarter en route to the quarterfinal victory at the Class 1B State Tournament.
The top-seeded Hurricanes (21-3) will face No. 5 seed Garfield-Palouse at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals, the third time they’ve qualified for the state semis (2014 and 2020).
Ruthie Rozema scored a game-high 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Four other Hurricanes scored between six and nine points.
“We came out and really set the tone defensively,” Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. “We executed our sets well and took great shots. Ruthie Rozema attacked the basket well and made shots.”
Allie Heino grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and Kylee Russell dished out six assists, tops in the game. Droog highlighted the defensive effort of Caitlin VanderKooy on Lauren Katyrynjuk, who was 3-of-13 shooting and scored seven points for the Comets (15-10).
Mount Vernon Christian, which never trailed and led 15-0 after the first quarter, held Naselle to 23 percent shooting (11-of-47) and forced 23 turnovers.
Warden Cougars 61,
La Conner Braves 48
SPOKANE — The Braves were knocked into the consolation bracket of the Class 2B State Tournament with the quarterfinal-round loss.
La Conner, 21-2 and the No. 1 seed in the tournament, will face sixth-seeded Lake Roosevelt (19-4) at 9 a.m. Friday in a loser-out game.
Against second-seeded Warden, the Braves had 17 turnovers, were outrebounded 47-31 and were 11-for-22 from the free-throw line.
"Physically, Warden was a tough matchup for us," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "They are long and athletic. As a result we weren't at our best today. Against a team like Warden, we needed to be at our best."
La Conner's Ellie Marble scored 17 points, while Josie Harper finished with 10 and Juna Swanson with nine.
The Braves, who had a 10-game win streak snapped, can still finish as high as fourth place.
"This is a great group of girls," Novak said. "I'm hoping we can turn the page and finish the season strong."
