MOUNT VERNON — In volleyball's version of the Battle of the Bridge, Burlington-Edison emerged victorious following a 25-7, 25-11, 25-10 sweep of Mount Vernon on Thursday.
Jordyn Smith had 10 kills and eight digs for Burlington-Edison while Lexie Mason finished with eight kills and 12 assists. Amey Rainaud collected three aces, seven kills, 17 assists and 10 digs.
"I'm really pleased with how well this team adapts to new lineups, new positions and new rotations," said Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer. "We just drastically changed our offense two weeks ago and they are doing well with it and playing really consistent."
The Tigers are 8-1, the Bulldogs 0-9.
La Conner Braves 3,
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 1
SNOHOMISH — The Braves were tested by the Grizzlies in the nonleague match, but proved to be up for the challenge, winning 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24.
"It was great to have a tough 4A non-league match at this point in the season," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble.
Ellie Marble led the Braves with 26 kills, was 32-for-32 on serve-receive and had 22 digs.
Emma Keller tallied 46 assists, Rachel Cram had 18 digs, Sarah Cook had 12 kills and Morgan Huizenga added five kills. Makayla Herrera had 13 kills and seven blocks.
"Morgan did a great job serving and Makayla and Ellie led the team on offense," the coach said.
La Conner is 9-0.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Blaine Borderites 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks raised their record to 6-2 with the 25-17, 25-14, 25-12 victory.
"It was a solid performance all around for Anacortes on defense and offense," said Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp.
Skyler Whisler led Anacortes with 11 kills, Kendyl Flynn finished with nine kills, and Kenna Flynn had five kills and 29 assists.
Orcas Island Vikings 3,
Concrete Lions 1
EASTSOUND — The Lions fell to 1-8.
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The result left the Tigers at 9-1, the Bulldogs at 2-6-1.
Tigers finding the back of the net in the first half included Emma Smith (unassisted), Liz Cisneros (assist Nyomie Schwetz) and Nyomie Schwetz (assist Hannah Sayer).
In the second half, Smith scored off a penalty kick and "Macee Holmes made a full-field sprint to score with ten minutes to go off a great assist from Smith," Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said.
Kara Reynaga and Kira MacKay combined in goal for the shutout.
Anacortes Seahawks 2,
Blaine Borderites 1
ANACORTES — The Seahawks got a pair of goals from Emma Foley.
Foley's second strike came in the second half off an assist from Sammy Dziminowicz. Foley's first goal came off a pass from Reese Morgenthaler.
"Emma was our firepower up front," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. "An unfortunate ricochet off our keeper and a late goal by the Borderites made the last 10 minutes a little exciting."
Anacortes is 6-1-2 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 7,
Coupeville Wolves 0
COUPEVILLE — The Hurricanes pushed their record to 9-1-1 on the season.
Sophia Schmaus ended the game with three goals and Abby Russell scored twice. Hannah Van Hofwegen and Lily Long scored a goal apiece.
"I was really happy with our wingback and wing play today," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "Sophia made some very aggressive runs off the ball to get on the end of three crosses, grabbing herself a hat trick."
The coach liked his squad's efforts to dictate tempo, switching the point of attack and getting into good spaces to effectively cross the ball.
"Defensively, we stood firm when needed to help ensure the clean sheet," Russell said.
Sehome Mariners 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — A battled-tested Mariners squad shut out the youthful Cubs.
"The girls held a high pressure game against an experienced and well-organized Sehome team," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "Everyone walked away from the pitch better equipped for our next match."
The coach liked what she saw from Kaitlyn Goss and Ellianne Meyer.
"Although this team is young," Sakuma said, "they are learning how to better possess the ball and respond in high intensity games."
The Cubs are 2-8.
Friday Harbor 4,
La Conner Braves 0,
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 0-5.
Girls' Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 109,
Bellingham Bayhawks 50
BELLINGHAM — Lindsay Brown, Fiona Watkins and Annaly Ellis each won a pair of events for the Seahawks.
Brown won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 24.06 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.57.
Watkins touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (27.01) and 100 freestyle (59.66). Ellis finished first in the 200 freestyle (2:16.31) and 500 freestyle (5:53.75).
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2,
Coupeville Wolves 1
COUPEVILLE — Mount Vernon Christian improved to 6-3 overall with the win.
"The Wolves came out and got an early goal (12th minute) against the run of play off an unsuccessful clearance," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth.
The Hurricanes responded in the 26th minute off a Jack Withers corner kick that was placed into the back of the net by Elijah Lisenby.
In the second half, Reuben Hall scored the game winner from just inside the 18-yard box after coralling a loose ball in the 43rd minute.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 3,
La Conner Braves 1
FRIDAY HARBOR — Mason Wilson scored his eighth goal of the season, but the Braves fell to the Wolverines to drop to 5-4.
Boys' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Lynden Lions 2
BURLINGTON — The Tigers continued a hectic week of tennis with a victory over the Lions that included a sweep in doubles play.
"The team was on a mission today and was laser focused to come out strong from the first serve," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace.
Cobe Betz (No. 1) and Donovan Hendrickson (No. 2) won by 6-0, 6-0 scores in singles.
In doubles, Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaoua won 6-2, 6-4 at the top spot, Spencer Betz and Luke Granger won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2, and Payson Atkinson and Caleb Cox won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3.
"All three doubles teams really came out with an intensity and energy that was tough to match," Wallace said. "The team of MacKay and Kaoua pieced together a great win against a very scrappy team. They were able to seize control early and played extremely well."
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 6,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Jacob Jepperson’s 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles led Sedro-Woolley.
Other singles winners were No. 2 Owen Vellegas (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 Gibson Griffin (6-1, 6-1) and No. 4 Connor Griffin (by default).
Doubles victors were No. 1 Cameron Wolkenhauer and Koe Greenough (6-2, 6-1) and No. 3 Fionn Cocheba and Justice Trevithick (6-4, 7-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.