MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon girls’ swim team posted a 90-75 win over Sehome in a Northwest Conference meet Thursday afternoon at the Skagit Valley Family YMCA.
Ella Blair won a pair of events for the Bulldogs: the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 40.68 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.40.
Nina Horan touched the wall first for Mount Vernon in the 200 freestyle (2:30.12), Kathryn Lewis won the 100 butterfly (1:08.08) and Gabby Fernandez took the 100 freestyle (1:05.05).
The Bulldogs were victorious in the 200 freestyle relay (2:01.72) and 400 freestyle relay (4:23.74).
Anacortes Seahawks 126,
Lynden Lions 44
ANACORTES — Fiona Watkins and Lindsay Brown each won a pair of individual events to lead Anacortes to the Northwest Conference victory.
Watkins won the 200 freestyle (2:12.15) and 100 freestyle (59.57 seconds). Brown won the 100 breaststroke (1:12.71) and 200 individual medley (2:20.07).
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Blaine Borderites 1
BLAINE — The Tigers made the most of the trek north, returning home with the nonconference victory.
The Tigers took the lead in the 20th minute after Macee Homes found the back of the net off a corner kick. Liz Cisneros then took a pass from Morgan White and put the ball past the keeper for a 2-0 halftime lead.
The Tigers kept up the attack out of the locker room as Renee Wargo scored midway through the second half.
Kira MacKay, who usually plays goalie, scored on what coach Ryan Kuttel described as "a beautiful goal on a well-placed and powerful free kick from distance."
Anacortes Seahawks 2,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks got a goal early in each half as they blanked the Golden Eagles in the nonconference match.
In the game's opening minute, Camryn Kerr put a deflection into the corner of the net to get Anacortes on the board.
The Seahawks struck again in the first 10 minutes of the second half after Reese Morgenthaler was fouled inside the opponent’s 18-yard box for a penalty kick.
Emma Foley’s shot was blocked by the keeper, but Jordan Zaharris corralled the deflection and passed the ball back to Foley, who rifled the ball into the net.
Anacortes is 2-1-1 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1,
Meridian Trojans 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The nonconference tie left the Cubs 2-0-1.
Sedro-Woolley’s Ellianne Meyer came off the bench with time running out in the first half and 30 seconds later put the ball into the back of the net.
"It was a phenomenal hustle goal," said Cubs coach Natalie Sakuma.
Meridian got the tying goal in stoppage time off a free kick.
"We had a difficult time playing the field as we normally do and we couldn’t quite get in our rhythm," Sakuma said.
The coach highlighted the play of defender Peyton Ruth and keeper Cruz Trevithick.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
OAK HARBOR — The Bulldogs dropped to 0-2-1 with the nonconference loss.
Norah Pickering scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal off an assist from Parker Halgren.
"Oak Harbor outplayed us the first 60 minutes," said Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen, "but we really turned it around the last 20 minutes. The wind was a factor, but overall they just outplayed us. I’m looking forward to playing them again this season."
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 6,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes blanked the Wolverines to open Northwest 1B/2B League play.
"This was a good start of league play for us," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "Our first half was outstanding. Our ability to link up play between our midfield and forwards created large pockets of space for us to operate in."
All six of the Hurricanes’ goals came in the first half from Emily Russell, Abby Russell, Caitlin Vander Kooy, Hannah Van Hofwegen, Alexa Brown and Ruthie Rozema.
Keeper Grace Van Pelt kept the sheet clean by stopping a penalty kick.
Mount Vernon Christian is 1-1 overall.
Volleyball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs swept the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference contest, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16.
Emery DeJong led the Cubs in kills with 16 while Sami Stark had six. Addie Lynn finished with 18 assists.
"Every single girl on our team contributed," said Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik. "I am so proud of these girls. They have been working very hard at practice, cleaning up some things defensively.
"They did not let up and played with grit and heart. They were very scrappy, served tough and were very focused on their goals."
The Seahawks were led by Kendyl Flynn (12 assists), Tatum Swapp (four kills) and Tori Anthony (three kills).
The Cubs are 2-1 in conference and overall while the Seahawks are 1-2 in conference and 1-3 overall.
Enumclaw Hornets 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
ENUMCLAW — The Hornets topped the Tigers (2-1) in the nonconference match 15-24, 25-12, 26-24, 25-21.
Lexie Mason led the Tigers with 18 kills, Clara Bowser had seven kills and three aces, Annika Mason tallied six blocks and Adria Ray finished with 35 assists.
