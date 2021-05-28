BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night.
And against unbeaten Mount Vernon, no less.
The Tigers took an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter on their way to a 65-51 win.
Burlington-Edison (2-2) got 16 points apiece from Connor Anderson and Tayler Sheldon.
"Mount Vernon did a good job throwing a few defenses at us," Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said. "I thought our guys responded well to changing defenses throughout the game."
DeVari Davis had 15 points for Mount Vernon, while Suriel Ruizgaytan came off the bench to score 11.
"Burlington played us physical and hard on both ends of the court. When we would make a run, Burlington had an answer," Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said.
Mount Vernon is 3-1.
Anacortes Seahawks 72,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 71
DEMING — Jase Frydenlund hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds to play to help the Seahawks remain unbeaten.
Frydenlund finished with 13 points, while Alek Miller scored 16.
The Seahawks are 4-0.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 62,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 55
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to 0-5 with the loss.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 94,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 73
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes put together a big second quarter on their way to beating the Wolverines.
Mount Vernon Christian's 28-point quarter included breakaway baskets by Ben Rozema and key 3-pointers by Davis Fogle.
"Our second-quarter defense sped the game up and we got some easy buckets," coach Pat Russell said.
The Hurricanes, 4-1 and winners of four consecutive games, were led by 15 points from Fogle and 14 from Bill DeJong.
La Conner Braves 59
Coupeville Wolves 57
COUPEVILLE — Josh Jolly and Charles Baker had their best scoring games of the season, leading the Braves past the Wolves.
While Jolly finished with 18 points, Baker had 14.
"It was nice to see them execute in a close game," La Conner coach Todd Hinderman said.
With the score tied at 57, La Conner point guard Elijah Porter scored on a put-back off an offensive rebound with seven seconds to play to give the Braves (3-3) the win.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 61,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 22
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes won their fifth consecutive game to start the season.
Emma Droog had 15 points, Caitlin VanderKooy 12, and Allie Heino and Kailey Faber 11 each.
Droog also had nine rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot.
La Conner Braves 74,
Coupeville Wolves 15
COUPEVILLE — Josie Harper scored 25 points as the Braves improved to 6-0.
Rachel Cram added 20 points, Sarah Cook had 12, and Avery Sloniker had nine points and six rebounds off the bench.
"It was a great team effort with excellent passing, which led to open shots," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "These girls play very unselfish basketball."
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Blaine Borderites 54
Anacortes Seahawks 12
ANACORTES — Coach Michael Lomsdalen plucked out some positives from the Seahawks’ loss.
“The team wrestled very tough,” he said. “(We) had three matches that could have went the other way. ... there was a lot to take from and learn from and improve upon. Overall very proud of how our young kids performed.”
