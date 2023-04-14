svh-202304xx-sports-Boys-Golf-Avalon-1.jpg
Burlington-Edison's Wyatt Brownell tees off on Thursday at Avalon Golf Links north of Burlington.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald
BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison boys' golf team ran away from the rest of the Northwest Conference field on Thursday at Avalon Golf Links.

Burlington-Edison finished with a team total of 378, followed by Sehome with (411), Lynden Christian (444), Oak Harbor (447), Ferndale (462), Lakewood (490) and Nooksack Valley (512).


