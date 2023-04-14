BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison boys' golf team ran away from the rest of the Northwest Conference field on Thursday at Avalon Golf Links.
Burlington-Edison finished with a team total of 378, followed by Sehome with (411), Lynden Christian (444), Oak Harbor (447), Ferndale (462), Lakewood (490) and Nooksack Valley (512).
Host Sedro-Woolley failed to field a full team.
Ben Wilson led the Tigers into the clubhouse with his round of 71, followed by Wyatt Brownell and Rex Wilson, who each shot 75.
"We had a good day back from spring break," said Burlington-Edison coach Charlie Herzberg.
Ferndale's Baylor Larrabee took home medalist honors with his round of 63.
Will Edwards paced a short-handed Sedro-Woolley team with a 104.
Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon and Anacortes competed in an eight-team match at Sudden Valley Golf Course.
Jackson Stahlecker led Mount Vernon with a round of 89.
SOFTBALL
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 9,
Lakewood Cougars 8
LAKEWOOD — Alivia Luvera continued her hot hitting with a grand slam along with a double as she went 3-for-4 with four RBI and the Bulldogs improved to 3-3 in the Northwest Conference and 3-6 overall.
Dakota Brown and Olivia Collins combined to scatter seven hits and strike out 12.
Collins was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, Leslie Escamilla was 2-for-4 and Natalie Zastoupil knocked in the game winner in the seventh.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 14,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 6
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Rylan Kononen was 3-for-4 for Sedro-Woolley with three doubles, five RBI and three runs scored in the Northwest Conference game.
Braelyn Johnson went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two runs for the home team.
From inside the circle, Alyssa Mercer earned her second win of the season as she struck out five and allowed one earned run in four innings of work.
Sedro-Woolley improved to 5-2 in conference and 8-2 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 9,
Squalicum Storm 3
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers broke open a close Northwest Conference game when they plated five runs in the seventh inning.
Burlington-Edison outhit the Storm 13-2, led by Stella Kowalski, who was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI.
Courtney Locke was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for the Tigers while Katelyn Billings went 2-for-4 and Abigail Herrgesell was 2-for-2 with a home run and RBI.
Billings went the distance from inside the circle and struck out 17 with five walks.
The Tigers are 3-0 in conference and 5-3 overall.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 17,
Anacortes Seahawks 7
OAK HARBOR — Anacortes dropped to 0-6 in the Northwest Conference and 2-7 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 26,
Concrete Lions 13
EASTSOUND — The Vikings doubled up the Lions, dropping Concrete to 1-3 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 1-5 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 24,
La Conner Braves 7
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 0-5 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 0-10 overall.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Anacortes Seahawks 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Seahawks were a singles match away from the Northwest Conference sweep of the Bulldogs.
Anacortes' Kaya Fountain won at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-0 over Lily Long. At No. 3, Aleena Aippersspach beat Manon Duchaussoy 6-3, 6-4 while Mikiah Dunham won 6-0, 6-3 over Kira Wilson at No. 4.
The Bulldogs' lone win came at No. 1 singles where Sadie Lee defeated Emilie Cross 6-1, 6-2.
"Sadie played a nice match ...," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray.
In doubles, the Seahawk duo of Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn defeated Samantha Stewart and Farah Briseno 6-2, 6-0 at the top spot.
At No. 2 doubles, Ava Hightower and Abby Cross won 6-4, 6-2 over Grace Dilwork and Sophia Greshishkin. At No. 3, Reese Illson and Sophia Reed defeated Miriam Cooksey and Mia Shackleton 6-2, 6-3.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 3
OAK HARBOR — The Tigers were a win better than the Wildcats in the Northwest Conference match.
Squalicum Storm 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs' only win in the Northwest Conference match came at No. 1 doubles, where Katie Helgeson and Emma Jutte rallied after dropping the first set 7-5 to win 6-3(10-6).
BOYS' SOCCER
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs tallied their third win this week in the Northwest Conference game.
"We played with a consistent level of intensity and found a good tempo throughout the match," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "While we did not have our best game, we were able to overcome obstacles and achieve great things."
The Bulldogs led 2-0 at halftime as Jonny Mancillas found the back of the net in the 13th minute and Angel Reyes in the 22nd.
"We obviously made some mistakes resulting in conceding goals, but I thought we had a great overall game," said Sedro-Woolley coach Christian Warman. "Mount Vernon is a tough and experienced squad and I thought we reacted well."
In the second half, Jovany Lopez opened the scoring for the Bulldogs in the 57th minute to push the lead to 3-0. In the 63rd minute, Ernesto Zuniga scored and Vic Sandoval tallied Mount Vernon's final goal in the 75th.
Ibarra touted Zuniga for his exceptional organization and energetic distributions as well as the efforts of Aaron Diaz, Milo Gasser, Lopez and Manuel Rosales.
Sedro-Woolley's Roberto Alcazar-Salinas erased the shutout with a goal in the 77th minute.
"He was able to break through Mount Vernon's center backs and for a classy one-versus-one finish against the keeper," Warman said. "A real nose for the goal, Roberto has been heating up this season for sure."
The Bulldogs stayed atop the conference at 5-0-1 and are 7-0-2 overall. The Cubs are 0-3-1, 2-5-2.
Lynden Lions 1,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
LYNDEN — The Lions converted a penalty kick in the 14th minute of the Northwest Conference game and that proved to be the difference.
"Lynden has proved a tough opponent the last few years, and we can’t seem to get the best of them," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "They play a very direct style of soccer, often bypassing the midfield to get the ball up to their fast forwards.
"... We had trouble breaking down their defense, and although we out-possessed them almost 3-1 in possession percentage, we couldn’t get quality shots off."
MacKay was impressed with the effort his team put forth as the Tigers pushed hard for the tying goal up until the final whistle.
"They showed resilience by turning up the pressure after going a goal down," the coach added. "Jordan Gomez played a great game with dynamic runs as a forward. Cannon Cook, Alan Lopez and Iver Light also played particularly well in their distribution from the back. Jack DeCelle helped us control the middle."
The Tigers are 2-2 in conference and 5-4 overall.
BASEBALL
Coupeville Wolves 11,
La Conner Braves 2
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 0-9 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 1-10 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 12,
Concrete Lions 0
EASTSOUND — The Lions were shut out in the Northwest 2B/1B League game in what was only third game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.