BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team pushed its win streak to four games Thursday with a 60-49 nonleague win over Juanita.
The Tigers are 4-1.
Burlington-Edison's Malia Anderson had 17 points, Chesah Holmes 15 points and 12 rebounds, Claire Bishop 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Analise Slotemaker nine points and six rebounds.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 53,
Cedar Park Christian-Bothell Eagles 28
BOTHELL — Allie Heino had 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes to the nonleague win.
Rayahna Oostra added 11 points, and Caitlin Vander Kooy six points and seven assists.
Mount Vernon Christian is 8-1.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 61,
Cedar Park Christian-Bothell Eagles 47
BOTHELL — The Hurricanes delivered from within the paint on their way to the nonleague win.
Post player Liam Millenaar had 17 points and forward Lucas Bieghler 10.
"Our guards were able to extend the defense allowing Lucas Bieghler and Liam Millenaar to go to work inside,” coach Pat Russell said.
Colby Faber added 12 points for the Hurricanes (6-3).
Mount Vernon Christian won despite losing Ben Rozema to an injury.
“My guys scrapped and played really hard tonight," Russell said. "When Ben left the game in the first quarter with a wrist injury, our bench did miss a beat.”
