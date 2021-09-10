SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' soccer team got the job done Thursday night against Sedro-Woolley.
The Tigers won 4-0 to improve to 2-0, while the Cubs fell to 0-2.
"It was a beautiful night for soccer," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. "We were happy to come away with a win against a key rival."
Renee Wargo scored a pair of goals for the Tigers. The first came off an assist from Liz Cisneros and the second was unassisted.
Analise Slotemaker scored off an assist from Cisneros, and Emma Smith scored off an assist from Wargo.
"The Tigers moved the ball well and created good scoring opportunities, with great runs by Hannah Sayer and Cisneros," Kuttel said. "Jasmine Hernandez distributed the ball well in the midfield and Wargo proved that she has a real knack for finding the right moment to pounce and score some opportune goals."
Burlington-Edison's Kira MacKay and Kara Reynaga shared time in goal.
"Unfortunately, we started the match on our heels, but the score doesn't reflect the competitive nature of the game," Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma said. "Our girls played with a sense of vigor that created great moments."
Sakuma highlighted the defense provided by Talia Gonzalez and Rylan Kononen.
Anacortes Seahawks 4,
Bellingham Bayhawks 2
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks pulled away in the second half to secure the victory over the Bayhawks.
Anacortes is 2-0.
The game was tied 1-1 at half as Emma Foley scored for Anacortes.
In the second half, Bellingham took a 2-1 lead following a successful penalty kick, however, the Seahawks answered with a pair of strikes in the final 10 minutes, both by Camryn Kerr. The first was assisted by Sammy Dziminowicz and the second by Hannah Pilon.
"Outstanding performances by Morgan Berard playing center back and Fai Puengpoh as left back," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. "And notable distribution up front by Pilon."
Mount Vernon Christian 2,
Cedar Park Christian 2
BOTHELL — The Hurricanes rallied from a 2-0 deficit to secure the tie.
"I was proud of the girls not letting up," Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell said. "... I credit the excellent leadership of Kylee Russell, Abby Russell and Hannah Van Hofwegen to not let their team slip."
Abby Russell scored both Mount Vernon Christian goals. The first came off an assist from Callie Russell and the second off a free kick from 40 yards out with less than a minute left in the game.
"She hit it well and was able to beat the goalie at the far post with the game-tying blast," Mike Russell said.
Mike Russell said he liked the efforts of a couple of eighth graders — Haylie Decker and Callie Russell — who he said contributed heavily.
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Darrington Loggers 0
DARRINGTON — The Braves made it back-to-back wins to start the season.
Ellie Marble had 15 kills, 11 digs and five aces, Sarah Cook was 14-of-24 serving with four aces, seven kills and seven digs, and Emma Keller had 31 assists in the 25-14, 25-8, 25-13 victory.
"It was a good win for us up in Darrington," Braves coach Suzanne Marble said. "It was close to 90 degrees in the gym at game time. We did a great job on defense which allowed us to run a quick offense. We will continue to work on communication as this has been more difficult this year due to the masks."
Makayla Herrera added six kills.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Bellingham Raiders 0
BELLINGHAM — Kenna Flynn handed out 32 assists, Skyler Whisler had 13 kills and the Seahawks opened their season with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 victory.
Anacortes' Kendyl Flynn had six kills, Reese Illston five kills and Ariana Bickley four kills. Brittany Goss led the Seahawks in digs with eight.
Lynden Lions 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
LYNDEN — The Bulldogs couldn't keep pace with the Lions in their season opener.
Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said it was the first varsity match for much of her young team. She said Libby Whiton played well at libero.
Coupeville Wolves 3,
Concrete Lions 1
COUPEVILLE — The Lions won a set but couldn't prevail overall in their season opener.
27-25, 21-12, 25-27, 25-19 despite a 24-of-25 serving performance by Carlen Herz that included seven aces and a 10-for-11 performance by Cadence Landsiedel with three aces.
Ashley Parker had five kills and five assists, Hayley Daniels had seven assists and thee kills and Kayle Knuth added eight digs.
Kendra Knuth also had eight digs.
