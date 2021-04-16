BURLINGTON — Track meets can't get any closer than the one Thursday pitting the Burlington-Edison High School boys' team against Sedro-Woolley.
Sedro-Woolley came away with a razor-thin win 71-70, while the Burlington-Edison girls won 82-64.
"I felt we picked up some points in the jumps and certain field events that allowed us to compensate for a rough day in the sprints on the track," Sedro-Woolley coach Johnny Lee said.
"Our distance crew did a nice job in their events to help give us the edge in the overall team score."
Sedro-Woolley's Seth Sternhill-Tift placed first in the 110 hurdles (17.21 seconds), the 300 hurdles (43.62) and the pole vault (13 feet, 6 inches).
Jadyn Lee won both the long jump (18-4) and the triple jump (38-7 1/2) for the Cubs.
Sedro-Woolley's Kalin Adkerson won the 1,600 (4 minutes, 52.64 seconds), Gunnar Hoskinson the shot put (40-9), Jacob Acton the discus (100 feet) and Baylor Virata the javelin (122-10 1/2).
Bode Brewer won a pair of event for the Tigers, crossing the finish line first in the 100 (11.41) as well as the 400 (55.77). He also ran legs on both of Burlington-Edison's winning relay teams, the 400 (44.20) and 1,600 (3:43.53). Both relay teams also had Calvin Absten, Dane Hansen and Zachary Watson.
In the 200, Absten was the winner (23.15) while Bryce Robinson finished first in the 800 (2:12.07) and Yahir Marban won the 3,200 (12:13.33).
Hansen won the high jump (5-8) and teammate Raven Storie won the 200 (28.73).
In the girls' meet, Burlington-Edison's Sydney Reisner won the 400 (1:06.67), Sage Mailhiot the 1,600 (5:52.25), Katelyn Van Zanten the 3,200 (13:36.99), Hannah Sayer the 300 hurdles (54.26), Sophia Mackenzie the discus (92-7), Gabriella MacKenzie the javelin (87-8) and Megan Gustafson the pole vault (7-0).
Burlington-Edison's 800 relay team of Emma Smith, Sayer, Sydney Reisner and Vivien Verrue won (1:51.48) as did its 1,600 team of Amey Rainaud-Hinds, Smith, Mila Hoagland and Reisner (4:24.03).
Sedro-Woolley's Heather Vanderbeek had herself a day, winning the 100 hurdles (17.16), shot put (31-6 1/2), high jump (5-0) and triple jump (33-11).
Teammate Savannah Halverson crossed the finish line first in the 100 (14.10) while Lauren Benham finished first in the 800 (2:24.58) and Madesyn Skinner the long jump (15-2).
The Cubs' 400 relay team of Lotus Blue, Tasia Pinney, Storie and Savannah Halverson won in 53.24.
"Burlington-Edison is a tough matchup for us," Lee said. "They are so deep with talent and their staff does a good job spreading that talent around."
BOYS' SOCCER
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 9,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 1
LYNDEN — The Bulldogs led 5-0 at halftime and added another four goals in the second half.
Mount Vernon is 3-0.
Christopher Soto, Angel Jimenez and Sergio Garduño-Mendez each had two goals, while while Kyler Houck, Jonathan Youngsman and Angel Casillas-Gil each had one.
Bellingham Red Raiders 8,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — It took the Red Raiders two minutes to get on the board and they never looked back.
Bellingham led 7-0 at halftime, paced by three goals in the span of three minutes midway through the first 40 minutes.
"Our boys had a hard time getting into the game and Bellingham's experience proved itself," Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma said. "Jace Hilsinger had some incredible saves in the goal for us. Unfortunately, it just wasn't our night all around the board."
The Cubs are 1-3.
La Conner Braves 1,
Grave Academy Eagles 1
LA CONNER — The Braves and Eagles battled to a tie, evening La Conner's record at 1-1-1.
SOFTBALL
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 10-27,
Sehome Mariners 0-16
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs swept the doubleheader to improve to 6-0.
In the first game, Sedro-Woolley's Alyssa Mercer threw a five-inning, no-hitter.
The nightcap only went six innings with Sedro-Woolley finally getting the 10-run lead to end the game.
In the two games, Sedro-Woolley's Abby Virata went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and four runs scored.
Mercer also got it done from the plate where she went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and scored twice.
The Cubs' Grayson Mast was 7-for-9 with three doubles, two triples, seven RBI and four runs scored; Kiah Trammell finished with a home run, six RBI and three runs scored; and Gracie Woiwod went 6-for-8 with a double, triple, four RBI and four runs scored.
BASEBALL
Anacortes Seahawks 17,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4
MOUNT VERNON — The Seahawks notched the win to improve to 4-2-1.
Mount Vernon is 0-5.
Staely Moore got the pitching win for Anacortes with nine strikeouts in five innings of work, while Logan Hilyer had two strong innings of relief with four strikeouts.
From the plate, Anacortes had 16 hits. Ben Fountain and Joe Cutter had three hits apiece, Jacob Hayes had two doubles and three RBI, and Jake Schuh and Kevin McClellan each had two hits and three runs scored.
Quinn Swanson had three hits for Mount Vernon.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 13,
Bellingham Red Raiders 4
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers proved to be hard to handle, improving to 3-2-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Orcas Island Vikings 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes swept the Vikings to improve to 2-0.
