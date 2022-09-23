ANACORTES — The Anacortes cross country teams hosted Lynden, Ferndale and Mount Baker in a Northwest Conference meet on Thursday.
On the girls' side, the Seahawks finished first with 17 points, followed by Lynden (59), Ferndale (77) and Mount Baker (101).
Anacortes’ Jessica Frydenlund finished first in 18 minutes, 19 seconds. Carolyn Chambers was second (20:20), Casey Lemrick finished third (20:42) and Abigail Goodwin was fifth (21:29) for the Seahawks.
Lynden won the boys’ meet with 19 points while the Seahawks tallied 44, followed by Ferndale (82) and Mount Baker (101).
Dylan Rowell led the Seahawks as he finished second (17:47). Anacortes' Frank Peterson was ninth (19:09) and Wolfie Strohschein (19:09) placed 10th.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Squalicum Storm 0
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison prevailed 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 to remain perfect in the Northwest Conference at 4-0 and improved to 4-1 overall.
"I'm really proud of how aggressive we were with our serving and how we came back after being down in the third set," said Burlington-Edison coach Tawyna Brewer.
Clara Bowser had seven aces for the Tigers while Lexie Mason had three. Mason and Mia Whitlock had 13 kills apiece and Bowser finished with nine.
Adria Ray had 36 assists and 13 digs, and Brooke Tyler also had 13 digs.
La Conner Braves 3,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Braves swept the Wolverines 25-0, 25-6, 25-7 in their Northwest 1B/2B League opener.
Morgan Huizenga served 25 straight points in the first-set victory. She finished the match 30-for-30 serving with nine aces and tallied nine kills.
As a team, the Braves served at a 98% clip.
Ellie Marble had 15 kills to go along with eight aces and 14 digs while Makayla Herrera had seven kills.
La Conner is 3-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Hurricanes swept the Lions 25-9, 25-11, 25-14 in the Northwest 1B/2B League match.
The Hurricanes are 1-0 in league and 4-0 overall while Concrete is 0-3, 2-6.
"I thought Rayah Oostra set a really great game and has been playing really well as of late," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Noel Ruble.
Ruble was impressed with the play of Emerson Hoksbergen, who finished nine kills. Allie Heino had eight kills and Anika Brunk chipped in five.
The Hurricanes had a total of 17 aces.
Concrete's Eddie Edwards, who was recognized for winning WIAA Athlete of the Week honors, collected seven kills and 11 digs. Destiny Gilbert had 11 assists.
Sara Perry and Kayleigh Collins were highlighted by Concrete coach Kevik Rensink for their defensive efforts.
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 1
BURLINGTON — Liz Cisneros scored from distance on a free kick, beating the Lyncs' defensive wall as well as their keeper to give Burlington-Edison the nonconfernce tie.
"In the second half, we did a great job with individual defending and maintained possession in the midfield to control the flow of the game," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.
The coach highlighted the play of midfielder Jasmine Hernandez along with Cambria Smith.
"Analise Slotemaker and Malia Anderson also played well on the defensive side of the ball," Kuttel said.
The Tigers are 3-1-2 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
MOUNT VERNON — Parker Halgren scored the only goal of the match in the second half to secure the nonconference victory for the Bulldogs.
"We had a lot of chances and their goalie, Grace Van Pelt, made us earn it," said Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen. "Keira Cantu and Janelle Fuentes were big play makers for us on defense.”
Hurricanes coach Mike Russell said his squad played well.
"We competed hard and had our fair chances but just could not find the back of the net," Russell said. "Alexa Brown played outstanding for us in the midfield. Hannah Van Hofwegen was a game-time decision and battled through injury to eliminate a lot of Mount Vernon's play through the center of the field."
The Bulldogs are 2-2-1, the Hurricanes 1-3.
Friday Harbor Woverines 8,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Braves dropped their Northwest 1B/2B League opener and are 0-6 overall.
Boys’ Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
La Conner Braves 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes kept a clean sheet against the Braves in the Northwest 1B/2B League match.
"Possession heavily favored the Hurricanes as the Braves struggled to keep the ball and progress past midfield," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth.
The Hurricanes struck for their first goal in the 38th minute when Sean Russell converted a corner kick off the foot of Lucas Millenaar.
In the 46th minute, Christian Kilvert found Ben Rozema, who scored from distance. Rozema converted a penalty kick in the 67th minute for the final tally.
The Hurricanes are 1-0 in league and 3-1-1 overall.
Boys' Tennis
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
BURLINGTON — The Seahawks swept the singles en route to the Northwest Conference victory.
Matthew Rutz defeated Spencer Betz 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1. Sawyer Nichols won 6-0, 6-4 over Charlie Elliott at No. 2 and Colton Hong beat Brandon Mair 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3. Andrew Van Egdom beat Michael Hoagland 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
"Anacortes is a great team and has a lot of depth and experience at all positions," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace. "I knew going into this match we would have some great matches based on our previous matchup a few weeks ago, especially on the doubles side."
Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson of Anacortes won at the top doubles spot over Charlie King and Ian Powers 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
Payson Atkinson and Spencer Atkinson battled for a Tigers win at No. 2 over Marley Baker and Tyler Baumann 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(7-2).
Reese Gardner and Kounosuke Wilcox of Burlington-Edison topped Derek Betts and Bryan Brar 6-4, 6-0.
Girls' Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 114,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 55
MOUNT VERNON — The Seahawks had a strong showing in the Northwest Conference meet.
Fiona Watkins and Annaly Ellis each won a pair of events for the Seahawks. Watkins won the 50 freestyle in 27.49 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 1:53. Ellis touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle (2:10.12) and 500 freestyle (5:50.72).
