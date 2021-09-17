MOUNT VERNON — Abby Russell scored four goals, Hannah Van Hofwegen provided three assists and the Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' soccer team opened league play Thursday with a 5-1 win over Friday Harbor.
The Hurricanes are 1-0 in league and 3-0-1 overall.
Russell scored three of her goals in the first half. Emily Russell also had a goal.
"It was good to get some pressure put on our backline today," Hurricanes coach Mike Russell said. "I was happy to see my team's tempo have to increase with better competition. Hannah Van Hofwegen played lights out cleaning things up as our defensive midfielder."
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Squalicum Storm 1
BELLINGHAM — A matchup on the road posed little difficulty for the Tigers as they remained undefeated in going to 4-0.
Emma Smith, Hannah Sayer and Liz Cisneros scored, while Smith and Renee Wargo provided assists.
Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said Breckyn Mueller and Sydney Reisner played well on defense, as did Cami Smith in the midfield.
Blaine Borderites 2,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — A short-handed Borderites team scored a pair of goals in the last 14 minutes to deny the Bulldogs their first win of the season.
The Bulldogs' Jenna Mills scored in the 23rd minute off an assist from Vanessa Estrada, a lead that stood up for much of the match.
Blaine scored in the 66th and 78th minutes to take the win as the Bulldogs fell to 0-3.
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
DEMING — The Seahawks won by forfeit to improve to 4-0.
Coupeville Wolves 4,
La Conner Braves 2
COUPEVILLE — The Wolves downed the Braves in La Conner's season opener.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
OAK HARBOR — Playing tough at home, the Wildcats blanked the Cubs to send Sedro-Woolley to 0-4.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Squalicum Storm 0
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers boosted their record to 3-0 with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 victory.
Lexie Mason had 15 kills, Jordyn Smith had 10, and Amey Rainaud had 26 assists and three aces.
Blaine Borderites 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Borderites won the Bulldogs' home opener 20-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-18.
Mount Vernon's Kasey McMullen had 20 digs and 39 assists, Libby Whiton had 20 digs, and Ella Burton had 13 kills and five aces.
The Bulldogs are 0-4.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
OAK HARBOR — The Wildcats downed the Cubs as Sedro-Woolley fell to 1-2.
Girls' Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 106,
Lynden Lions 59
LYNDEN — Annaly Ellis and Lindsay Brown each won two individual races to boost the Seahawks to the win.
Brown won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 49.18 seconds and the 200 individual medley in 2:28.81. Ellis won the 50 freestyle (28.34) and 100 freestyle (1:02.84).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Fiona Watkins, Mica Gold, Ellis and Sabine Hambleton won in 1:59.88, while the 400 freestyle relay team of Watkins, Hambleton, Ellis and Brown won in 4:13.81.
Sehome Mariners 135,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 47
BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon's Ella Blair won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 24.26 seconds.
