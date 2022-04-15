ARLINGTON — The Sedro-Woolley soccer team emerged from a hard-fought battle against Lakewood on Thursday with its second win of the season.
Max Hynds scored both goals in the 2-1 victory for Sedro-Woolley, which improved to 2-6 in the Northwest Conference and 2-6-1 overall.
"It was a big win at this point in the season," said Sedro-Woolley coach Christian Warman. "I'm excited to see how the boys react and are able to build off this momentum.
"Although it wasn't a perfect match, the boys brought the work ethic they needed to grind out the win. Lakewood came out hard and made us earn in it."
Hynds tied the game in the 38th minute with a header off a perfectly struck corner kick from Max Porter. Hynds out-jumped his mark and placed the ball high and to the right of the Lakewood keeper into the upper corner for the goal.
In the 55th minute, the fleet-footed Hynds dribbled down the sideline, cut to the middle of the field just outside the 18-yard box and sent a rocket into the nylon for the game winner.
"It was a great individual effort in the final third," Warman said of Hynds’ goal.
From there, the Cubs' defense kept the Cougars’ offense at bay.
"Our back line is progressing at a tremendous rate," Warman said. "Center backs Hunter Richardson and Moises Santiago stepped up and won balls consistently, showing big character for us. Liam Sanderson and Jonathan Salinas also had standout performances."
Anacortes Seahawks 2,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 0
LYNDEN — The Seahawks kept a clean sheet against the Lyncs, improving to 2-3-3 in the Northwest Conference and 3-3-3 overall.
Noah Hunter and Aiden Santos scored for Anacortes while Matthew Rutz and Wesley Hunter collected assists.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Sehome Mariners 0
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon raised its Northwest Conference record to 7-1 and overall mark to 8-1.
"The game was a hard fought battle," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "Sehome was a very tough and organized team."
Jonny Mancillas-Garduno scored twice, the first in the 22nd minute off an assist from Ivan Garduno-Mendez and his second in the 47th minute, assisted by Manuel Rosales-Tisnado.
Sandwiched between those two goals, Christopher Soto found the back of the net in the 29th minute with Rosales-Tisnado tallying his second assist.
In the game's final minute, Rosales-Tisnado notched his third assist off a score by Jovany Lopez.
"We played a complete game, the team was jelling and moving the ball very well," Ibarra said. "As a team, we put together 80 minutes of soccer. Played whistle to whistle, with heart, determination, and conviction."
Ibarra highlighted the play of defenders Carlos Rosales, Gaby Santacruz-Llamas and Alexis Herrrera.
The coach also complimented the play of Aaron Diaz, Jonathan Mancillas, Rosales-Tisnado, Soto, Angel Casillas-Gill and Brandon Caro.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
BURLINGTON — Neither team could get the game-winner in what Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay described as a physical game.
"We were able to control the majority of possession, but Ferndale stayed very compact in organized defensive shape, and counterattacked very well," MacKay said.
Anthony Andrade scored the Tigers’ goal off an assist from Brennan MacKay.
"Unfortunately, we gave up a goal resulting from a correctible mistake," the coach said. "We created over a dozen scoring chances in the second half, but couldn’t find the game winner."
MacKay was impressed with the efforts of central defenders Iver Light and Alan Lopez along with keeper Alastair Yeates.
The Tigers are 4-3-1 in conference and 4-4-1 overall.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 13,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 8
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs rapped out 17 hits in the Northwest Conference triumph.
Kiah Trammell, Abby Virata and Lola Wylie had three hits apiece.
The Cubs led 5-0 following the first inning, trailed 6-5 at the end of the second and took the lead for good at 12-6 heading into the sixth.
Cruz Trevithick was credited with the victory. She threw 6 1/3 innings, allowed seven hits and eight runs while striking out two.
Sedro-Woolley is 5-1 in conference and 7-2 overall.
Mount Baker Mountaineers 16,
Anacortes Seahawks 4
ANACORTES — Abby Ries had a two-run double for the Seahawks, who fell to 2-3 in the Northwest Conference and 3-6 overall.
Girls' Tennis
Lynden Lions 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs came up short in the Northwest Conference match.
"We had a great match, despite the loss," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "Lots of good competition back and forth."
Lauren Anderson secured the win for the Cubs at the top singles spot 6-2, 6-3 and Carlie Loop won at 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2. The other victory went to the No. 3 doubles team of Torrie Nasin and Maddie Nasin, who battled back for the 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory.
"Lauren played a great match at number one singles, coming into the net a lot for some great shots and hitting lots of winners from the back court," Van Liew said. "Torrie and Maddie also played really well together after a first-set loss."
Boys' Golf
Anacortes, Mount Vernon at Northwest Conference
BLAINE — Trenton Borgognoni paced Mount Vernon with his round of 94 while Bruce Gaddie's 108 led Anacortes. Neither school fielded full teams.
