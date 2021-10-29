BURLINGTON — It was a clash of volleyball titans Thursday night as Burlington-Edison hosted La Conner.
La Conner rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Tigers 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-11.
"I am proud of the way we came back from a two-set deficit to get the win," said Braves coach Suzanne Marble. "It was a great night on both sides."
The Braves kept their record unscathed at 17-0 while the Tigers dipped to 13-3.
Ellie Marble had 36 kills and 42 digs and Emma Keller had 56 assists and 27 digs to lead La Conner. Rachel Cram finished with 33 digs and eight assists, Sarah Cook had 12 kills and 35 digs and Makayla Herrera had 15 kills and eight blocks.
"It was a great two-hour, back-and-forth battle for both teams," Marble said. "Burlington is a great team and it was hard-fought match. Every set was within four points and it was back and forth."
Burlington-Edison's Amey Rainaud had a triple double, tallying 24 kills, 24 assists and 34 digs.
Jordyn Smith had 21 kills, four aces and 36 digs for the home team while Adria Ray had 28 assists and 39 digs and Lexie Mason had 15 kills and 30 digs.
"We are so fortunate to have had the opportunity to play such high-level volleyball against Burlington heading into postseason," Marble said. "(Tigers coach Tawnya) Brewer has a very solid team and it was a great match for both schools."
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Squalicum Storm 2
ANACORTES — The Seahawks raised their record to 10-4 with the 25-23, 22-25, 15-25 25-21, 15-11 victory.
Skyler Whisler finished the match with 21 kills for the Seahawks and Kendyl Flynn added 13 kills. Kenna Flynn had 39 assists, Reese Ilsston five kills and Ariana Bickley 39 digs.
Coupeville Wolves 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes fell to 5-11 with the loss.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
EVERSON — The Cubs managed to take a game from the Pioneers, but it wasn't enough as Sedro-Woolley dropped to 5-7.
Boys’ Cross Country
Tri-District 2B/1B Meet
LAKEWOOD — Mount Vernon Christian's Devin Van Zanten won the meet by the slimmest of margins.
Van Zanten crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 5.10 seconds, narrowly ahead of Pope John Paul II's Trevor Dugo (17:05.20).
Van Zanten’s victory paced the Hurricanes to a second-place finish with a score of 53 points.
Alexander Hoksbergen finished third (17:44.20) for Mount Vernon Christian.
Girls' Soccer
Anacortes Seahawks 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks shut out the Cubs in the District 2A Tournament play-in game.
"We utilized many players who had been added to our roster from our junior varsity to bolster our numbers for district and these players gained valuable experience and I'm proud of their play," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson.
Anacortes led 3-0 at halftime. Reese Morgenthaler scored off an assist by Emma Foley, Foley scored from just inside the 18-yard box and Bre Morgenthaler found the back of the net off a putback following a corner kick.
The Seahawks’ only goal in the second half came from Foley, with Reese Morgenthaler collecting the assist.
The Cubs, who finished the season 2-15, showed the effects of playing three games in three days.
"We were just a bit slower to the ball, which is understandable, but I’m proud of their efforts tonight," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "Kiersten Hendrickson was an absolute workhorse up top."
Anacortes enters the district tournament with a record of 10-3-3.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
Forfeit
The Bulldogs (6-7-2) ended their season with a forfeit win over the Mountaineers.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 6,
Lopez Island Lobos 1
LOPEZ ISLAND — The Hurricanes secured the third seed in the bi-district tournament with their third win in as many days.
After Lopez Island scored the game's first goal, the Hurricanes’ Christian Kilvert responded in the 18th minute and Ben Rozema made it 2-1 a minute later with an assist from Oliver Ness.
In the second half, Jack Wyatt scored off a pass from Rozema in the 42nd minute, Reuben Hall scored in the 44th minute, Julian Pedrosa scored in the 50th and Lucas Milenaar tallied the final strike with Carlo Gegen providing the assist in the 62nd minute.
The Hurricanes are 11-4.
Orcas Island Vikings 2,
La Conner Braves 1
LA CONNER — The Braves concluded their season at 7-8.
