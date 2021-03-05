COUPEVILLE — The La Conner, Mount Vernon Christian and Concrete track and field teams got their seasons underway Thursday in a Northwest 1B/2B League meet.
The La Conner boys won their meet with 166.83 points, well ahead of runner-up Mount Vernon Christian (115). Coupeville (93.3), Grace Academy (31.5), Friday Harbor (31.33) and Concrete (10) rounded out the standings.
The La Conner girls also finished atop the team totals with 136 points, followed by Grace Academy (128), Mount Vernon Christian (97), Coupeville (42), Friday Harbor (18), Shoreline Christian (12) and Concrete (3).
In the boys’ meet, La Conner's Mason Murdock crossed the finish line first in the 200 with a time of 24.89 seconds. Andre Knudson won the 800 in 2:19.32 and Cole Hagen won the 300 hurdles (50.01).
Bradey Wyles won the javelin for La Conner with a throw of 126 feet. Teammate Josh Jolly won the long jump (19-0) and the triple jump (38-7).
For Mount Vernon Christian, Devin Van Zanten won the 1,600 in 5:03.20 and the 3,200 in 11:26.54.
Owen Heinze won the 100 for Mount Vernon Christian with a time of 12.21 seconds while the Hurricanes 400 relay team also won (4:02.66).
On the girls' side, La Conner's Ellie Marble won the 200 (30.81) and Anna Cook finished first in the 100 hurdles (19.36). In the 300 hurdles, Rachel Cram was victorious (51.08).
La Conner’s Katie Watkins won the javelin (83-4), Morgan Huizenga won the high jump (4-8) and Emma Keller won the triple jump (28-6).
Mount Vernon Christian won the 400 relay (4:55.80).
Volleyball
Lynden Lions 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
LYNDEN — The Lions swept the Bulldogs 25-14, 26-24, 25-16 as Mount Vernon dropped to 2-5.
"Our defensive players did a good job passing their hits," said Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner. "Samantha Pearson had 15 digs and Sarah Ware passed well in serve-receive."
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Blaine Borderites 0
BLAINE — The Tigers were in complete control and improved to 5-2.
Burlington-Edison won 25-14, 25-13, 25-14, led by Gabriella MacKenzie’s 11 kills.
Amey Rainaud finished with nine kills and 21 assists, Jordyn Smith had eight kills to go along with 13 digs, and Adria Ray had 17 digs.
