LA CONNER — The La Conner High School volleyball team continued to roll Thursday, beating Orcas Island 25-8, 25-8, 25-9.
La Conner is 14-0.
"It was a good night for the Braves going into the Burlington Tournament this weekend," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble.
La Conner's Ellie Marble had 10 kills, 13 digs, six assists, and was 33-for-33 serving with 10 aces.
Emma Keller had 19 kills and six digs, Rachel Cram had 10 digs, Sarah Cook eight kills and two blocks, Morgan Huizenga three kills, and Makayla Herrera eight kills and three blocks.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 0
LYNDEN — The Tigers cruised past the Lyncs 25-15, 25-23, 25-20.
Lexie Mason led Burlington-Edison with 14 kills, while Amey Rainaud had 12 kills, 16 assists and 12 digs, Adria Ray 18 assists and 15 digs, and Jordyn Smith nine kills.
Burlington-Edison is 12-1.
Bellingham Bayhawks 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bayhawks kept the Bulldogs winless at 0-12.
Darrington Loggers 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Loggers swept the Hurricanes 25-22, 25-14, 26-24.
Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino had three kills and seven blocks, Kennedy Donaldson four kills, and Kiera Link four aces.
"We played a lot better in this game and stuck with them," said Mount Vernon Christian assistant coach Daniel Thayer. "Every play seemed like a battle and I was proud of our girls' fight each and every play."
The Hurricanes are 4-9.
Football
Lummi Blackhawks 48,
Concrete Lions 8
BELLINGHAM — The Lions fell to the Blackhawks to finish their season 0-4.
Concrete's Trevor Howard rushed for 47 yards and Josiah Rider added 44.
Rider also completed four passes, including two to Howard, and one on a 15-yard scoring play to Zack Link.
Girls' Soccer
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
ANACORTES — Sammy Dziminowicz scored twice, while Reese Morgenthaler, Breann Morgenthaler and Morgan Berard each scored once for Anacortes.
The Seahawks a 8-2-3 overall and the Cubs 2-12.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 0
LYNDEN — Kira MacKay earned the shutout in goal for the Tigers.
"Cambria Smith and Nyomie Schwetz played well in the midfield and the team played good defense to earn the shutout," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said.
Burlington-Edison is 13-1-1.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2,
Bellingham Bayhawks 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs got goals from Nora Chennault and Jenna Mills to secure the victory.
Mount Vernon is 5-6-2.
Boys' Soccer
Orcas Island Vikings 1,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
Penalty kicks
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes and Vikings were scoreless through regulation and two overtimes before the outcome was decided in a shootout.
The Vikings outscored the Hurricanes in penalty kicks 3-2.
"This was a well-fought game against a quality opponent," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said.
Orcas Island entered the game leading the Northwest 2B/1B League in scoring with 59 goals in 11 games.
The Hurricanes are 7-4.
La Conner Braves 2,
Grace Academy Eagles 1
LA CONNER — It took two overtimes for the Braves to get past the Eagles.
Mason Wilson scored both La Conner goals, the second of which came off an assist from Cameron Burks and proved to be the game winner.
La Conner is 6-6.
Cross Country
Northwest 2B/1B League Championships
COUPEVILLE — The Mount Vernon Christian boys' team had the top two finishers on the way to the league title.
Devin Van Zanten finished first in 17 minutes, 23 seconds on the 5,000-meter course, while Alexander Hoksbergen was second in 18:00.
Mount Vernon Christian's Isaac Betz finished sixth (19:27), Chase Campbell seventh (19:28) and Alexander Hirning 16th (22:47).
While the Mount Vernon Christian girls' team didn't field a complete team, Maddy Nielsen finished second (24:59), Amelia Glasgow third (25:29), Ella Lervick seventh (27:04) and Bella Lisenby eighth (28:10).
