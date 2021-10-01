MOUNT VERNON — The La Conner volleyball team kept its record perfect Thursday night with a 3-0 sweep of Mount Vernon Christian.
"It was a solid night for us and our offense really clicked," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble. "We got our middles going early in the match and Emma (Keller) was able to run a solid offense due to our strong serve-receive and defense."
Ellie Marble finished the match with 15 kills and 10 digs, Makayla Herrera had 10 kills, Keller had 33 assists, Rachel Cram tallied 12 digs and Morgan Huizenga served eight aces.
Sarah Cook went 21-for-21 serving with five aces and seven kills as the Braves finished the match serving at a 93% clip.
La Conner improved to 6-0.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
FERNDALE — The Seahawks were swept 25-23, 25-14, 25-19.
Anacortes' Kenna Flynn finished the match with 22 assists while Kendyl Flynn had five and Skyler Whisler 14. Ariana Bickley collected 11 digs.
Anacortes is 4-2 overall.
Darrington Loggers 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to the Loggers to drop to 0-6.
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Lynden Lions 2
LYNDEN — The Tigers led 3-1 at halftime en route to raising their record to 8-0.
"It was a good win for us against an athletic and aggressive Lions team that hadn’t lost a game in conference," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.
Burlington-Edison goals were scored by Emma Smith (assist Liz Cisneros), Nyomie Schwetz (assist Hannah Sayer), Renee Wargo (unassisted) and Emma Smith (assist Nyomie Schwetz).
"I couldn’t be more pleased by how the team played," Kuttel said, "especially Nyomie Schwetz in the midfield, Emma Smith at forward, and Stephanie Ortiz in defense."
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
FERNDALE — The Seahawks and Golden Eagles each scored in the second half as the match ended in a tie.
Sammy Dziminowicz scored off a free kick from distance to give the Seahawks the lead. Ferndale countered when an Anacortes defender lost the ball and the Golden Eagle — left one-on-one with the keeper — put it into the net.
Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said Kaela Stevens played an outstanding game at right outside back on defense and offensively, distributed the ball to target players.
"Morgan Berard had a solid game as a central mid holding our middle defensively," Hanson added. "Forward Hannah Pilon created havoc for Ferndale's defensive line."
The Seahawks are 5-1-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 9,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — Sophia Schmaus, Emily Russell and Abby Russell each scored a pair of goals to lead the Hurricanes.
Caitlin VanderKooy, Ruthie Rozema and Callie Russell also scored.
"We played probably one of our most well-rounded games of the year," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "We were really able to take advantage of their large field and use it to exploit some of our strengths in our attack."
Hurricanes keeper Grave Van Pelt kept the sheet clean while making several solid saves.
"Hannah Van Hofwegen played outstanding and was a menace to anything Friday Harbor threw forward," the coach said.
The Hurricanes are 6-1-1.
Coupeville Wolves 3,
La Conner Braves 1
LA CONNER — The Wolves managed to get the best of the Braves on the pitch.
La Conner is 0-4.
Cross Country
Northwest 2B/1B League
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian had the top boys' and girls' finishers in its four-team home meet.
Senior Alexander Hoksbergen was first among the boys (18 minutes, 19.9 seconds over 5,000 meters), while junior Amelia Glasgow was first among the girls (25:45.8).
Mount Vernon Christian's Devin Van Zanten was second among the boys (18:27.8).
Coupeville edged out Mount Vernon Christian to place first in the boys' meet.
