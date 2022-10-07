MOUNT VERNON — The La Conner volleyball team swept Mount Vernon Christian 25-6, 25-7, 25-11 on Thursday in a Northwest 1B/2B League match.
"It was a fun night for us," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble. "We are finally being able to get in a rhythm and play together. I am proud of the way our team played and look forward to a busy week ahead."
Ellie Marble finished with 16 kills and 17 digs for La Conner. Makayla Herrera had eight kills, Morgan Huizenga added seven and Abby Udloch tallied 28 assists. Kennedy Miller went 29-for-29 serving with eight aces.
Emerson Hoksbergen led the Hurricanes with five kills.
"We obviously knew going in what we were up against," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Noel Ruble. "La Conner is a benchmark for so many programs and we just couldn’t hang with them ... La Conner does so much well and they appeared to be firing on all cylinders."
La Conner improved to 3-0 in league and 5-1 overall. The Hurricanes are 3-1, 8-1.
Darrington Loggers 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Lions lost the Northwest 1B/2B League match, 25-13, 25-4, 25-15.
"We didn't bounce back after our momentum was deflated in the first set," said Concrete coach Kevik Rensink, "but then fought hard in the third set before coming up short."
The Lions fell to 0-5 in league and 3-8-1 overall.
Eddie Edwards led Concrete with seven kills, 12 digs and was 14-for-14 serving with two aces.
Kayleigh Collins finished with 15 digs while Destiny Gilbert had eight assists.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
EVERSON — The Seahawks swept the Northwest Conference match, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19.
Anacortes standouts included Kendyl Flynn (10 kills, nine assists), Pearl McFadyen (13 assists), Regan Hunt (five kills), Tatum Swapp (four kills, three blocks) and Reese Illston (22 digs).
Anacortes is 4-5 in conference and 4-7 overall.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Parker Halgren scored all four of Mount Vernon's goals in the Northwest Conference match.
"It was a great rivalry battle," said Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen. "The Cubs came out and scored in the first minutes of the game, we scored an equalizer almost right away."
Zoey Bacus gave Sedro-Woolley a 1-0 lead when she headed the ball into the back of the net after it rebounded off the crossbar. Halgren then evened the score with her first goal.
"The girls came out with such tenacity the first half and played a physically tough game with great composure," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma.
Kiersten Hendrickson put Sedro-Woolley back in front 2-1 on a free kick from about 30 yards out, the ball just clearing the keeper's hands.
Halgren scored two more times to give Mount Vernon a 3-2 halftime lead. She added her final goal in the second half.
"There were strong individual and team efforts across the field but unfortunately we couldn’t capitalize in the second half," Sakuma said.
Sakuma highlighted the play of defenders Peyton Ruth and BriEllen Kononen.
"It was a tough battle, but we found ways to keep possession and come out on top," Jansen said.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-2-1 in conference and 3-4-2 overall. Sedro-Woolley is 1-3, 4-4-1.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1,
Lynden Lions 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers and Lions tangled to a tie in the Northwest Conference match.
The game was scoreless at halftime in what Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel described as a hard-fought, physical game with many fouls, which broke up the flow of the game.
"Overall, given the state of our players’ injuries and where we are in the season, earning a tie against a tough Lynden side wasn't the result we wanted but it wasn't terrible either," the coach said.
Macee Holmes scored the Tigers’ goal on an unassisted strike from just outside the 18-yard box in the second half.
"Cambria Smith played especially well in the midfield for us, as did Jasmine Hernandez," Kuttel said. "Jaycee Smith, Malia Anderson and Stephanie Ortiz did an excellent job containing Lynden's speedy forwards.
"Kira MacKay made several good saves in goal to deny Lynden other opportunities."
The Tigers are 2-0-2 in conference, 5-1-4 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 10,
La Conner Braves 0
MOUNT VERNON — Caitlin Vander Kooy and Abby Russell each scored two goals to lead the Hurricanes in the Northwest 1B/2B League game.
Mount Vernon Christian improved to 3-0-1 in league and 5-4-1 overall. La Conner fell to 0-2-1, 0-8-1.
"We struggled to get going today but we never let up," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "I liked how we were able to work the ball around. We did well controlling the game, but our tempo was a little slow to start, allowing La Conner to shut down our attack."
Mount Vernon Christian’s Ruthie Rozema, Alexa Brown, Charlotte McNeely, Emily Russell and Cheyenne McNeely scored a goal apiece. The final score came on a Braves own goal.
Boys' Tennis
Arlington Eagles 4,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Eagles managed to get by the Bulldogs in the nonconference match.
Mount Vernon had singles wins from Kian Dehghan (6-4, 2-6, 6-3) and Sapian Abrahamsen (3-6, 6-2, 7-5), and a doubles win from the duo of Manny Pina-Montero and Alex Veals (6-4, 6-4).
Girls' Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 119,
Bellingham Bayhawks 59
ANACORTES — Annaly Ellis and Lindsay Brown each won a pair of events for Anacortes in the Northwest Conference meet.
Ellis won the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 7.92 second and 500 freestyle in 5:46.78. Brown touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:17.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.28).
