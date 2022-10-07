svh-202210xx-news-VB-MVC-vs-LC-1.jpg
La Conner's Makayla Herrera spikes the ball during a game against Mount Vernon Christian on Thursday in Mount Vernon. La Conner won, 25-6, 25-7, 25-11.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The La Conner volleyball team swept Mount Vernon Christian 25-6, 25-7, 25-11 on Thursday in a Northwest 1B/2B League match.

"It was a fun night for us," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble. "We are finally being able to get in a rhythm and play together. I am proud of the way our team played and look forward to a busy week ahead."

