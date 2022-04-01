BURLINGTON — A late second-half surge pushed the Burlington-Edison soccer team past Anacortes on Thursday night.
The Tigers secured the 4-1 victory after scoring three goals in the final 15 minutes of the Northwest Conference match.
"Anacortes has some very skilled and smart players," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "... a lot of the boys have played with each other in club soccer, so we knew the game would be tough. Coach (Brian) Nelson has Anacortes playing well, and he’s getting a lot out of those guys. They gave us all we could handle in the first half."
Burlington-Edison led 1-0 at the half after what MacKay described as "one of our best team goals of the season," moving the length of the field before scoring.
Brennan MacKay found Jordan Gomez with a through ball and Gomez placed it into the back of the net.
Aidan Pinson scored Anacortes’ lone goal early in the second half off a Taiga Schorr assist.
"After halftime, the boys made great adjustments, raised their energy, and controlled the game," MacKay said.
Nando Velazquez assisted on a goal by Tena Morales, who turned a defender and slotted home a shot inside the penalty area to give the Tigers the 2-1 lead.
Morales got his head on a deflected corner kick to put Burlington-Edison up 3-1 just before Acxel Gonzales got the final goal.
"Nando had one of his best games of the year in the midfield," MacKay said. "Other strong contributors were Alexis Garcia as the holding midfielder, Conner Mackey's defense and attacking runs out of the back, and Jordan Gomez’s tireless movement off the ball.
"Ivan Garcia had a phenomenal game in goal with his distribution and leadership."
The Tigers are 4-2 in conference play and 4-3 overall. Anacortes is 1-2, 3-2.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 1
LYNDEN — Brandon Caro snapped a 1-1 tie in the 60th minute off an assist by Aaron Diaz in Mount Vernon’s Northwest Conference win.
“Overall the game was a back and forth with no real possession,” Bulldogs coach Behr Ibarra said. “Both teams worked really hard. Brandon covered a lot of ground. He was strong on both sides of the ball. I am pleased with the win.”
Jovany Lopez scored Mount Vernon’s first goal in the 23rd minute. Rey Raminrez got the assist.
The Bulldogs are 5-1 in conference and overall.
Bellingham Bayhawks 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs stayed with the Bayhawks in the first half of the Northwest Conference match but couldn't keep pace in the final 40 minutes.
The score was 2-0 at half.
Sedro-Woolley dropped to 1-5 in conference and 1-5-1 overall.
Softball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 9,
Meridian Trojans 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs overcame what coach Robert Cyr said was a slow start to rally for the win with six runs in the sixth inning.
Dakota Brown started in the circle for the Bulldogs and gave up one hit in four innings with five strikeouts.
The game was tied 2-2 when Olivia Collins came on in relief. She allowed one hit while striking out eight in three innings.
Sydney Snyder went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Bulldogs while Leslie Escamilla was 1-for-2 with two RBI, Teviana Saldivar finished 2-for-4 and Maya Justus was 1-for-4 with two RBI.
Mount Vernon stayed perfect at 4-0 in conference and is 5-3 overall.
Squalicum Storm 10,
Anacortes Seahawks 3
ANACORTES — The Storm proved to be a bit much for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference game.
"Seahawks hitters were not able to outhit their defensive miscues," said Anacortes coach Tom Swapp. "Riley Pirkle did have a home run."
Anacortes is 1-2 in conference and 2-5 overall.
Mount Baker Mountaineers 15,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4
BURLINGTON — The Borderites ended the Northwest Conference game with 18 hits, triple the Tigers’ amount.
Courtney Locke went 3-for-3 for Burlington-Edison with one run scored and an RBI.
The Tigers are 1-3 in conference play and 2-4 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 9,
Cascade Bruins 6
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs improved to 5-1 with the nonleague triumph.
Muckleshoot Tribal School Kings 19,
La Conner Braves 9
AUBURN — The Braves fell to 0-4 with the nonleague loss.
Baseball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — Xavier Neyens tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts in Mount Vernon’s Northwest Conference win.
Lucas Gahan went 2-for-2 for the Bulldogs. Jake Schuh went 2-for-3 to lead Anacortes.
Mount Vernon remained perfect at 4-0 in conference and 5-3 overall. The Seahawks fell to 3-1, 6-3.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 13,
Sehome Mariners 3
Six innings
BURLINGTON — The Tigers raised their Northwest Conference record to 2-2 and overall mark to 5-3.
Clayton O'Larey got the win. He allowed three runs on four hits, struck out three and walked three in four innings. Levi Koopmans yielded a hit with one strikeout and three walks in two innings of relief.
Jakson Granger and Cody Roetcisender each had two hits for the home team.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3
OAK HARBOR — Sedro-Woolley fell to 2-2 in the Northwest Conference and 2-4 overall.
Girls' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Blaine Borderites 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers swept the doubles in a Northwest Conference match moved to the sheltered courts at Skagit Valley College.
Analise Slotemaker and Hannah Tolf won 7-5, 6-4 at the top spot while Hannah Herrgesell and Macee Holmes were victorious 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2. At No. 3, Kiana Lindsay and AnnMarie Cox won 6-1, 6-1.
“Missing our number one doubles team, it was great to see the growth of all the doubles teams," said Burlington-Edison coach Joel Wasson.
In singles, Fidelia Cosgrove won 7-5, 7-5 while Kira Mackay battled for a 6-2, 4-6, 10-5 victory.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs’ only win came at No. 3 doubles where Sophia Grechishkin and Molly Greiner rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 win.
"Sophia and Molly showed their Bulldog determination by coming back to win the match after losing the first set," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. "Sophia's ability to volley at the net has really improved, helping to win the match one point at a time."
Bellingham Bayhawks 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs kept it close, but fell short in the Northwest Conference match.
Carlie Loop notched the 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Katie Helgeson and Addie Lynn were victorious at the No. 1 spot 6-2, 6-2, while Lily Devries and Lauryn Wilson won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.
"Carlie Loop played another steady match against a girl who liked to slice a lot," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "She stayed focused and played some tough winning shots.
"Lily DeVries and Lauryn Wilson played a tough match, but kept their focus to win the match decidedly."
