MOUNT VERNON — A fast start provided the foundation for the Mount Vernon High School boys’ basketball team’s 75-63 victory over Blaine on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs’ Van Stroosma scored 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter before handing the scoring duties off to Liam Johnston, who tallied 13 of his 21 points in the second quarter.
"We were able to maintain a 12-point lead the rest of the way," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine. "The kids are playing hard and all are involved."
Chase Calvin had his fourth double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Mount Vernon (6-4).
Coupeville Wolves 64,
Concrete Lions 14
CONCRETE — Rhythm Balilahon led the Lions (0-14) in scoring with five points.
Blaine Borderites 71,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 50
DEMING — The Cubs fell to 1-9 with the loss.
Lynden Lions 73
Anacortes Seahawks 30
ANACORTES — Anacortes (6-2) didn't score double-digit points in any quarter and didn't have a player score more than six points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
La Conner Braves 74,
Lynden Lions 58
LA CONNER — The Braves shot 28-for-34 from the free throw line as they beat the Lions.
After falling behind 10-0, La Conner rallied to trail 32-29 at halftime before taking control in the third.
"We outscored them 20-9 in the third quarter," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "We tried to take advantage of some mismatches and the girls responded. Everyone played well."
Five players scored in double figures for the Braves (10-1). Rachel Cram tallied 16 points, Juna Swanson, Ellie Marble and Sarah Cook finished with 15 points apiece, and Josie Harper chipped in 13.
"When you have this much balance on a team," Novak said, "you can't key on one player. It was a nice win for us."
Concrete Lions 60,
Coupeville Wolves 57
CONCRETE — Kylie Clark led Concrete in scoring with 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds and three assists.
Ashley Parker scored 14 points and had four steals and three assists.
The Lions (5-8) went 31-for-46 from the foul line compared to Coupeville's 7-for-24.
Blaine Borderites 41,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 28
BLAINE — The Cubs kept it close, but the Borderites were able to eventually pull away for the win.
Abby Virata scored 13 points and Julie Brown finished with 10 points for Sedro-Woolley (0-10).
BOYS’ TENNIS
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs were able to get the better of the Wildcats.
In singles, Mount Vernon's Cody Shackleton beat Julian Paraiso 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot. At No. 3 singles, Oscar Gasser defeated Samuel Peek 6-1, 6-4, while Milo Gasser beat Kyle Brown 7-5, 6-1 in the four spot.
In doubles, the Bulldogs’ top tandem of Charlie Couch and Gabe Hander won 6-2, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Jaeger Nelson and Trent Borgognoni won 6-1, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.