MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon boys' basketball team extended its season on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs defeated Monroe 58-51 in the Northwest 3A District Tournament loser-out game.
"We have faced Monroe in the past when we both played in the 4A Wesco," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine. "Our teams always had good battles and last night was no different."
The Bulldogs (14-5) travel to play Stanwood (13-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Monroe came out of the gates fast and built an 11-point lead by halftime. Mount Vernon, however, started to feel right at home in the second half.
Mount Vernon cut the deficit to eight points by the end of three quarters, then outscored Monroe 21-6 in the final frame.
The Bulldogs’ Quinn Swanson finished with 21 points while Michael Johnson scored 13 and DeVari Davis chipped in 12.
Valentine highlighted the play of Carter McNeal and Lucas Johnson along with McKay Darnell, who had an important block and rebound down the stretch.
Lummi Nation Blackhawks 67,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 57
BELLINGHAM — The Hurricanes (14-5) fell to the Blackhawks in the Northwest 1B District Tournament championship game.
"You can't start slow in a district championship and expect to win," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell.
Lummi jumped out to an 18-2 lead before the Hurricanes chipped away at their deficit to trail 51-50 with four minutes left in the game.
“(But) we couldn't get over the hump,” Russell said.
Mount Vernon Christian's Billy DeJong spurred the comeback, scoring nine of his team-leading 17 points in the second quarter.
"I thought we fought hard, but Lummi is a very good team and they showed that tonight," the coach said.
Mount Vernon Christian opens Tri-District play on Tuesday at home against the winner of Saturday’s Shoreline Christian-Sound Christian Academy game.
Coupeville Wolves 79,
La Conner Braves 45
LA CONNER — The Braves (5-12) lost to the undefeated Wolves in a Northwest 1B/2B League game.
Girls' Basketball
La Conner Braves 83,
Coupeville Wolves 17
LA CONNER — It was business as usual for the second-ranked Braves (19-1 overall) as they finished 11-0 in the Northwest 1B/2B League.
"The girls came out and took care of business early," said La Conner coach Scott Novak. "Our pressure defense was excellent. We had 27 steals and 32 assists as a team."
Sarah Cook led the Braves with 24 points and six assists. Ellalee Wortham scored 20 points, Rachel Cram tallied 14 points and seven assists, Ellie Marble scored 12 points and Juna Swanson collected 10 points and 13 assists.
The Braves will play for a regional berth in the Bi-District 2B Tournament title game on Feb. 17 at Coupeville High School.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 62,
Orcas Island Vikings 30
BELLINGHAM — The third-ranked Hurricanes had little trouble en route to claiming their fourth straight Northwest 1B District Tournament title.
In their previous two meetings, the Hurricanes outscored the Vikings 116-44.
"We had great opportunities early that we did not finish," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog. "Steady pressure and execution led to conversions especially after halftime. We extended the lead to 58-20 with five minutes remaining."
Allie Heino led Mount Vernon Christian with 20 points. Kylee Russell finished the game with 12 points while also shining on the defensive end of the court and Allie Russell had 12 rebounds.
The Hurricanes (16-3) will take to their home court on Tuesday in a Tri-District 1B quarterfinal game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
Cedarcrest Red Wolves 51,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 24
DUVALL — The Cubs lost the Northwest 2A District Tournament play-in game and finished the season 4-18.
