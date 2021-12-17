prep sports

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon boys' basketball team enjoyed the home court advantage Thursday night against Blaine in a Northwest Conference game.

The Bulldogs came away with the 52-45 victory, improving to 3-0 in conference and 3-1 overall.

"Nice to come home and play in front of a large home crowd after being on the road for the first three games," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine.

The coach described the game as one of runs, with Blaine making a run in the third quarter to keep the game close at 40-35 heading into the fourth.

The Bulldogs’ lead shrunk to two points before  Davari Davis hit a trio of shots to push the lead to five.

Three Mount Vernon players reached double figures: Davis with 17 points, Quinn Swanson 15, and Lucas Rodio 11.

Girls' Basketball

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 56,

Oak Harbor Wildcats 34

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs secured their first win of the season, improving to 1-3 in Northwest Conference play and 1-4 overall.

Boys' Swimming

Anacortes Seahawks 119,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 62

ANACORTES — The Seahawks touched the wall first in eight of 12 event as they swam to victory in the Northwest Conference meet.

The only two-event individual winner was Mount Vernon's Wyatt Carlton in the 50 freestyle (23.04 seconds) and 100 freestyle (50.34).

"We were missing several people because of a band concert but everyone stayed positive and happy with the progress we are making in cutting times," said Mount Vernon coach Joseph Shelly.

