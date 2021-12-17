Thursday's Prep Roundup: Mount Vernon boys mark return to home with victory By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit Dec 17, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon boys' basketball team enjoyed the home court advantage Thursday night against Blaine in a Northwest Conference game.The Bulldogs came away with the 52-45 victory, improving to 3-0 in conference and 3-1 overall."Nice to come home and play in front of a large home crowd after being on the road for the first three games," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine. The coach described the game as one of runs, with Blaine making a run in the third quarter to keep the game close at 40-35 heading into the fourth.The Bulldogs’ lead shrunk to two points before Davari Davis hit a trio of shots to push the lead to five.Three Mount Vernon players reached double figures: Davis with 17 points, Quinn Swanson 15, and Lucas Rodio 11.Girls' BasketballSedro-Woolley Cubs 56,Oak Harbor Wildcats 34SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs secured their first win of the season, improving to 1-3 in Northwest Conference play and 1-4 overall.Boys' SwimmingAnacortes Seahawks 119,Mount Vernon Bulldogs 62ANACORTES — The Seahawks touched the wall first in eight of 12 event as they swam to victory in the Northwest Conference meet.The only two-event individual winner was Mount Vernon's Wyatt Carlton in the 50 freestyle (23.04 seconds) and 100 freestyle (50.34)."We were missing several people because of a band concert but everyone stayed positive and happy with the progress we are making in cutting times," said Mount Vernon coach Joseph Shelly. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/ More from this section Omicron variant found in Skagit County Posted: 11:30 a.m. Thursday’s SVC Roundup: Cardinal women fall, but tough on defense Posted: 8:45 a.m. Dec. 17 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 16, 2021 Ground broken on homeless housing project Posted: Dec. 16, 2021 La Conner Town Council passes town budget Posted: Dec. 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Swimming Mount Vernon High School Sedro-woolley High School Anacortes High School Mount Vernon Sport Home Court Advantage Anacortes Seahawks Blaine Roger Valentine Joseph Shelly Victory Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today "First Time Home" — young filmmakers document lives of family in U.S., Mexico Coast Guard rescues kayakers at Deception Pass State proposes raising dike around Wiley Slough to prevent flooding County: Hamilton mayor disqualified from office Governor announces sweeping salmon strategy Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
