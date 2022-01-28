SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Mount Vernon boys' basketball team turned in a solid game Wednesday night on the road in a Northwest Conference clash against Sedro-Woolley.
The Bulldogs returned home with the 67-47 victory and pushed their conference record to 10-2 and overall mark to 11-3. Sedro-Woolley fell to 2-11, 5-13.
The Bulldogs shook off a slow start to take control by halftime.
"We gathered ourselves behind the shooting of Quinn Swanson to take a nine-point lead at the half," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine.
Swanson ended the game with 24 points.
"We continued to roll in the third quarter, outscoring Sedro-Woolley 19-7," Valentine said. "Chris (Spencer) always has his kids ready to play us but we were able to finish the game up 20 points."
Carter McNeal and Michael Johnson scored eight points apiece for Mount Vernon.
Coupeville Wolves 57,
MV Christian Hurricanes 47
MOUNT VERNON — The Wolves book-ended high-scoring first and fourth quarters to net the Northwest 1B/2B League win over the Hurricanes.
"Our guys gave great effort against a very good team," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "We had 10 turnovers in the third quarter that didn't allow us to capitalize on a poor shooting quarter for the Wolves."
The Wolves led 21-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Hurricanes closed the gap 31-29 at the half. After a low-scoring third quarter, the Wolves outscored the home team 18-12 in the fourth to secure the win.
"We will have a lot of takeaways from this game, but it will hurt for a while," Russell said. "We have two more games in a row, so I hope our guys use this loss as motivation."
The Hurricanes are 7-3 in league and 11-5 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 55,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 43
BURLINGTON — The Tigers secured the win over the Eagles, improving to 9-2 in the Northwest Conference and 11-4 overall.
Blaine Granberg scored 13 points and Clayton O'Larey added 10 for Burlington-Edison.
Anacortes Seahawks 58,
Meridian Trojans 36
ANACORTES — The Seahawks bested the Trojans to improve to 5-7 in the Northwest Conference and 7-7 overall.
"The boys did a great job of locking in on the game plan from the start," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "We are moving in the right direction."
Jacob Hayes led Anacortes in scoring with 21 points and Brayden Thomas finished with 13.
Boys' Wrestling
Anacortes, Mount Baker,
Sedro-Woolley at Ferndale
FERNDALE — Anacortes defeated Mount Baker 43-34 and lost to Ferndale 39-33 in Northwest Conference action.
With the score tied 33-33, Ferndale won the final match by pin at 285 pounds to secure the victory.
"We got off to a strong start with Dominic Ellertson getting a big win versus the No. 4 ranked kid in 3A," Anacortes coach Michael Lomsdalen said. "The dual was back and fourth all night."
The Seahawks got pins from Syler Swain (126), Gavin Lang (138), Rylin Lang (160) and Evan Hopps (170).
"I’m so proud of these kids and how tough this team is," Lomsdalen said. "These kids have come a long way, and the future is extremely bright for the future of Anacortes wrestling as we will be returning 12 of the 14 weight classes next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.