MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon girls' basketball team came from behind to secure a 50-41 victory over Bellingham on Thursday night.
Trailing by two heading into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs cranked it up on both ends of the court as they outscored the Bayhawks 17-6 to secure the Northwest Conference win.
"Our defense was very focused and intense in the fourth quarter and that allowed us to pull away," said Bulldogs coach Bill Nutting. "Our players got stops and rebounds on defense that led to easier scoring chances on offense. They made plays when the game was on the line."
Malia Garcia scored 20 points for the Bulldogs while Tenaya Taylor finished with 11.
Mount Vernon enters the postseason with a 10-10 record.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 60,
Lynden Lions 49
LYNDEN — The Tigers concluded the regular season with a win over the Lions and will enter postseason play with a 14-5 record.
Burlington-Edison's Sydney Reisner was unstoppable as she finished with 34 points. Reisner shot 13-for-17 from the field, including 5-of-8 from behind the 3-point arc.
Shoreline Christian Chargers 39,
Concrete Lions 38
SHORELINE — The Lions lost on the final shot of the Northwest 1B District Tournament game and saw their season come to an end.
"Sam Arneson of Shoreline Christian hit a tough baseline shot over two defenders at the buzzer for the win," said Concrete coach Kevik Rensink. "A big-time shot by a big-time player."
Ashley Parker scored 17 points, pulled down 19 rebounds and had two steals in her final game in a Lions uniform.
"Kayla Knuth had a career night in points and rebounds, finishing her career with a 10-point, 15-rebound game to be remembered," Rensink said. "Destiny Gilbert gave her best performance of the season with five points, 10 rebounds and five steals."
The Lions finished 3-15.
Mount Baker Mountainers 73,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 36
DEMING — The Cubs fell to 1-12 in the Northwest Conference and 4-16 overall with the loss.
Boys' Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 57,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 48
ANACORTES — The Seahawks secured the Northwest Conference victory in the final minutes of the game.
"The boys finished the regular season on a good note against a good team," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "Oak Harbor has much improved and it was a battle."
A 4- to 5-minute stretch in the fourth quarter was the difference in the game, Senff said.
The Wildcats had trouble containing Anacortes' Braden Thomas, who nailed seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points. Jacob Hayes added 13.
"I'm proud of the boys and what they have overcome this year," the coach said.
Anacortes is 7-7 in conference and 9-7 overall.
Cedar Park Christian Lions 41,
Concrete Lions 35
LYNNWOOD — Concrete (2-15) saw its season end in the opening round of the Northwest 1B District Tournament.
